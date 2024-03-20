Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature

An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.

In an advisory sent to CTV News, the province cited an “an unsafe environment” as the reason for the delay.

Demonstrators say the province's fishery is over-regulated and that a handful of established processors and buyers are acting like a cartel, pushing down prices, The Canadian Press reported. Government workers were prevented from entering the building, mounted officers tried and failed to disperse the crowd.

Police eventually pulled back, prompting cheers from the protestors.

"The government has us backed into a corner. We're trying to go fishing but there's only four or five buyers and now they're acting like a cartel and we're not getting good prices," Jason Sullivan, one of the demonstrators, told The Canadian Press.

One demonstrator was injured and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

More details to come. With files from The Canadian Press and NTV.