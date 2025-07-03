ADVERTISEMENT

Newfoundland and Labrador

If Newfoundland hydrogen companies pivot, government says it will collect royalties

By The Canadian Press

Published

A car is shown driving by a valley of power lines near Come By Chance, N.L., on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says it will soon be looking for companies to provide renewable energy to the province's power grid. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie
A car is shown driving by a valley of power lines near Come By Chance, N.L., on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says it will soon be looking for companies to provide renewable energy to the province's power grid. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie