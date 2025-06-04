ADVERTISEMENT

Newfoundland and Labrador

As hydrogen hype meets reality in Newfoundland, companies eye markets closer to home

By The Canadian Press

Published

Frank Davis, an assistant vice-president with Pattern Energy, tells reporters that his company would be a competitive supplier of wind energy to Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, June 4, 2025, in St. John's, N.L. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie


















