OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is setting up a $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund to help charities and non-profits keep up their work assisting Canada’s most vulnerable through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau said that, because they have had to change the way they deliver services in accordance with public health measures, it has left groups like seniors without the programs they rely on.

The new funding will go to small front-line organizations, as well as larger national groups, “that can get funds to local organizations and vulnerable people quickly,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister also announced that a new calculator is being launched on the Canada Revenue Agency website to help businesses determine how much they will be able to claim through the wage subsidy program. He said employers will be able to apply as of Monday, April 27 for the 75 per cent salary top-up to keep staff on the payroll.

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada still growing—though at slower rates than forecasted in some regions—and provincial emergency orders getting extended, Trudeau is offering the latest aid measures being put in place as the push to control the pandemic continues.

The federal government has already put in place some aid measures, such as increasing funding to food banks and homeless shelters, as well as other community outreach programs, but advocacy groups have continued to say more is needed.

The prime minister indicated on Sunday that his government is aware of outstanding gaps in the support plans.

“Although this pandemic has affected everyone, some people have been hit especially hard. Right now, too many Canadians are facing some really difficult situations,” he said.

During Monday’s meeting of MPs on Parliament Hill—where a plan for how the House of Commons will gather weekly and allow for regular opposition questioning was ironed out—various ministers continued to indicate that more help is coming, with some economic programs still being finalized and expected to be ready to accept applicants in the coming days.

Over the last month, Trudeau has rolled out billions in direct financial aid for families, workers, and businesses, though Monday’s address from Rideau Cottage included no new announcements as the prime minister focused solely on the violent and deadly crime spree that unfolded over the weekend in Nova Scotia.

On Tuesday, Trudeau said he’s spoken with RCMP officials, Nova Scotia MPs, and visited the Canadian Police and Peace Officer's Memorial to pay tribute, saying that all the families of victims have the support of the nation.