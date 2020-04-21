TORONTO -- As people around the world remain indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, some celebrities are breaking physical distancing guidelines despite telling their followers to heed the advice of public health authorities.

Reality stars, TV talk-show hosts and even athletes have gone against coronavirus guidelines by seeing friends and family in person, using closed public facilities and even travelling.

Here are some of the A-list rule-breakers.

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has revealed that she broke physical distancing rules so her sister Kylie Jenner could do her make-up for an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show.

West appeared via video link on The Tonight Show, where she admitted that she had snuck out of her house to see the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

"I'm in my mom's glam room. Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don't have anyone to do it and I'm not that good so she did all my makeup," West said. "I was so impressed and that's the first time I've seen her -- because we, the whole family is distancing, so we haven't even seen each other."

The sisters have been sparking backlash online since the pandemic began with their reactions to the crisis and at times seeing each other in person despite physical distancing measures.

Tom Brady

Many public places across the world are closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, including parks in Florida. But that didn’t stop football star Tom Brady from using an otherwise empty outdoor space.

The new Tampa resident was spotted by park staff working out in one of the downtown parks on Monday, breaking public health guidelines.

The city later tweeted its apologies to the quarterback, writing "Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -- until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve."

Josh Brolin

Actor Josh Brolin, known for portraying supervillain Thanos in Marvel's "Avengers" movies, is owning up to behaviour he now says was irresponsible.

Brolin apologized after recently visiting his father, James, and stepmother, Barbra Streisand, during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in California.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Brolin had photographed himself while wearing a mask as his family, including his wife Kathryn and one-year-old daughter, assembled on an outdoor patio with his father and Streisand.

Streisand also posted a picture on social media of the visit which happened last week.

Brolin posted a video on Saturday in which he said he was "humbled" by the criticism that he had not followed physical distancing guidelines.

"My father lives next door to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that's our responsibility … I think it was irresponsible," Brolin said in the video.

Evangeline Lilly

Canadian actor Evangeline Lilly sparked criticism online after posting in early March that her household, which includes her two small children and her cancer-stricken father, was not following physical distancing guidelines.

"Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual," the star wrote on Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, the star downplayed the deadly virus as a "respiratory flu" and speculated it was a political ploy.

Lilly later apologized for her comments and said the family started physical distancing on March 18.

"Despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY," Lilly wrote in the post.

"When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria," she added. "I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation."

Chris Cuomo

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced at the end of March that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. But the diagnosis didn’t keep Cuomo at home during his two week quarantine.

Cuomo broke quarantine on April 12 to take his wife and children to look at an undeveloped property in East Hampton, N.Y., approximately a 30-minute drive from their home in Southampton.

His wife Cristina tested positive for COVID-19 four days later.

Cuomo himself has admitted to breaking public health guidelines. He claims he was accosted by a bicyclist who demanded to know why the CNN anchor was out even though he knew he had the virus. Cuomo accused the biker of getting in his personal space.

Ivanka Trump

Despite guidelines advising against non-essential travel, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump travelled with her family to New Jersey from Washington to celebrate Passover during the Easter weekend.

Her travel triggered a flood of criticism online in light of her prior social media posts urging her fellow Americans to stay at home and abide by government protocols about physical distancing.

The White House has since defended her travel.

"Ivanka -- with her immediate family -- celebrated Passover at a closed down facility considered to be a family home. Her travel was no different than had she been travelling to/from work and the location was less populated than the surrounding area near her home in D.C.," an official told CNN in a statement.

The White House federal guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 advises Americans to avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits -- including social gatherings of 10 or more people and to stay 1 metre away from others.

Andie MacDowell

Actor Andie MacDowell and her daughters were caught defying coronavirus lockdown measures on Sunday as they snuck into a Los Angeles park.

The "Groundhog Day" star and her kids were photographed crawling under a locked gate at the Audubon Center at Debs Park. The park is closed until April 30 amid the pandemic.

According to TMZ, MacDowell frequently uses the park to walk her dog. She has not commented on the incident.

Kim Jae-joong

In an ill-considered April Fool's Day prank, K-pop star Kim Jae-joong told his Instagram followers that he was hospitalized after catching COVID-19.

In a now-deleted post, Kim, who is a singer with boy band JYJ, said he had ignored public health warnings by the government.

The singer later apologized for his post after many of the star's 1.9 million followers expressed outrage at his remarks.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the star claimed he was trying to raise awareness about the virus but admitted that his judgment "was not right."

The singer said he "wanted to convey the dangers of this moment to people who don't listen while there are big and small warnings on various information media and the internet."