

The Canadian Press





NANAIMO, B.C. -- The New Democrats won a key provincial byelection in British Columbia on Wednesday that allows Premier John Horgan's minority government to maintain its grip on power.

With the win, the NDP has 41 seats in the legisature but holds power with the support of three Green party members in the house.

The Liberals have 42 seats and there is one Independent, who serves as legislature Speaker.

With about 75 per cent of ballot boxes counted, New Democrat Sheila Malcolmson had an almost 1,000 vote lead over B.C. Liberal Tony Harris.

Malcolmson had just under 49 per cent of the votes cast in the six-candidate field, while Harris had almost 41 per cent.

Nanaimo traditionally votes NDP, but Harris has deep family roots in the Vancouver Island city and campaiged to bring economic development and infrastructure to the often neglected community.

Malcolmson resigned her seat in the House of Commons to run in the byelection, saying she wants to ensure the policies of the former B.C. Liberal government do not return because they increased homelessness and the cost of housing in the city.

Green candidate Michele Ney, the daughter of longtime Nanaimo mayor Frank Ney, campaigned on making the city a clean economy powerhouse.

Ney was drawing just over seven per cent of the vote in the early going, below the almost 20 per cent the party received in the last provincial election.

The byelection was called when New Democrat Leonard Krog resigned last year after he was elected the city's mayor.

There are 45,359 voters in the Nanaimo riding and Elections BC says 9,322 voters turned out at the advanced polls.