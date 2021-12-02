TORONTO -- New polling suggests 72 per cent of working Canadians intend to stay at their current job over the next year, while younger employees are far more likely to seek a change.

The latest poll from Nanos Research, commissioned by CTV News, asked more than 1,000 Canadians a variety of questions regarding their work status.

Fifteen per cent of employed respondents were expecting to look for a new job in the next 12 months. For younger Canadians it was higher at 24 per cent; for those aged 55 and over, only two per cent wanted to switch.

Of those looking for a new job, 41 per cent said they wanted better pay, while 28 per cent no longer liked their employer. Another 21 per cent said they didn’t want to work in-person at the workplace.

When divided by region, 21.7 per cent of respondents in Ontario expected to try for a job change, while 10.4 per cent of respondents in Quebec were hoping to work less in 2022. When it comes to overall work status during the pandemic, six per cent of respondents were employed before the pandemic and are unemployed now, 18 per cent were not actively looking for work before the pandemic and nothing has changed, and 57 per cent were working before the pandemic and are working now.

WHO TAKES SICK DAYS?

The poll also looked at Canadians’ use of sick days and found that 34 per cent of respondents said they take a sick day some of the time when they need it, while 27 per cent said they take a sick day most of the time they need it. Twenty-two per cent said they never take a sick day and 16 per cent said they take a sick day every time they need it.

When broken down by age, the 18-34 demographic was least likely to say they never take a sick day (16.9 per cent), while the 55-plus demographic was most likely to say they never take a sick day (27.9 per cent). Respondents from Atlantic Canada (24.3 per cent) were most likely to say they always take a sick day when they need it, while those in Quebec (25.7) were most likely to say they never take a sick day.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,010 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between November 27th and 29th, 2021 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land- and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.