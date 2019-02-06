N.L. prisons suffering a mental health crisis, report on inmate deaths finds
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 1:37PM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A new report on four inmate deaths says Newfoundland's prisons are suffering a mental health crisis that the current system cannot fix.
The independent review, released today, paints a bleak picture of life inside the province's largest men's and women's facilities.
The team led by retired police superintendent Marlene Jesso concluded overcrowding, limited health services, critical understaffing and insufficient training have contributed to inmates' poor mental health.
Thirty pages of details surrounding the four deaths between 2017 and 2018 were redacted, but the reviewers noted all four were experiencing mental health issues.
The report recommends replacing the overcrowded Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's with a modern design better suited to meet mental health needs - but stressed that some changes should come first, including the provincial health department taking control of health care in such institutions.
The report says the issues have been raised in previous reviews of the province's correctional system, but have been exacerbated by an increasing rate of inmates struggling with mental health and addictions.
