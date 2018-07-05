

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- An inmate who died in a Newfoundland and Labrador prison over the weekend wrote a letter to the province's Human Rights Commission days before his death, asking for help confronting the human rights violations he says were taking place.

In a letter dated June 25, Christopher Sutton asked about prisoners' rights to fresh air and exercise, legal limits on segregation, and described being held in a room with lighting for 24 hours straight.

Sutton's death at Her Majesty's Penitentiary was the fourth fatality in a provincial prison since last August, and the third since April of this year.

Kim MacKay, vice-chair of the province's Human Rights Commission, said the recent spate of prison deaths shows there is a need for better administrative processes to ensure the humane treatment of prisoners, and that inmates with mental health issues are receiving appropriate care.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons has ordered an independent review into the four deaths.

Retired police Supt. Marlene Jesso will examine policies, procedures, and how corrections staff have responded to the deaths.