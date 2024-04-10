N.L. photo project puts cameras in hands of survivors

DEVELOPING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify at foreign interference inquiry
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Journey Project’s Photovoice exhibit is travelling across the province this month, featuring 14 photos showcasing transformations — the theme of this year’s project.
Each of the photographers are survivors of sexual or domestic violence. The project, now in its third year, is designed to give survivors a creative outlet to express themselves, and have full creative control of their artwork.
"If they want to add things, take them away, whatever it is that they want, they get to do that and they control every piece of that piece of art," said Ashley MacDonald, who organized the photo exhibit and contributed one work.
Control is crucial to the project, MacDonald said, as so many survivors of sexual and domestic violence feel that they lose control when they are victimized.
It can happen again as they work through a complex criminal justice system, facing questions from police, judges and criminal defence lawyers.
"That can feel very disempowering. It can feel very traumatizing," MacDonald explained.
Many of the photographers don’t feel like they can say much about their photos, as they continue to deal with the criminal justice system.
The majority of the works were submitted anonymously, with some explanation. (CTV News)
"I keep my eye on the reflection of the past. It’s like water, it reminds me what was there," one photographer wrote when describing their photo — a picture of a lake in Labrador with the sun low in the sky.
"I breathe in the sky, shining my path. That’s where I am. Not where you are," they wrote.
MacDonald herself submitted a double exposure photo to the exhibit.
She said one photo was a self-portrait captured more than a decade ago, before she was assaulted, and another photo 10 years after that.
"It’s been 12 years of process and progress for me," she said. "And so that photo, I think, was just the next logical step."
The photo exhibit will stop in Corner Brook and Happy Valley-Goose Bay before viewing is over on April 26th.
MacDonald said in its three years, it’s been well received by the community, and has become a supportive force for survivors.
"There’s something really beautiful as a survivor to be in the space and to watch the community come in and to see what you've created and to support you in that"
If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:
If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.
A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.
Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.
National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419
24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808
Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010
Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366
Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648
Read about your rights as a victim here.
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
The self-described scoundrels of Okanagan wine country have pulled one of their most popular sparkling wines after a warning from one of the world’s most famous and prestigious producers, Dom Perignon.
Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the trial of an Idaho man charged with killing his wife and his then-girlfriend's two youngest children in an unusual case rooted in extremist religious beliefs.
Six children, but not their Canadian mother, will be repatriated to Canada from a detention camp in Syria.
As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.
Eight years after marijuana was legalized in Canada, B.C.’s second-largest city has given the green light to cannabis retail stores.
Richmond's two overnight warming centres are set to close Monday, and one outreach worker tells CTV News now is not the time to take away resources from a growing homeless population.
The five officers involved in the shooting death of Ejaz Choudry have failed to provide the evidence needed to cast aside open court principles and justify shielding their identities from the public, lawyers representing Choudry's family argued at a Tuesday hearing.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
The death of a man in the southeast community of Prestwick has been deemed a homicide by Calgary police.
The Alberta government is expected to introduce legislation Wednesday to oversee deals between Ottawa and municipalities.
A Calgary man has been identified as the victim whose remains were found after a fire in Rocky View County last week, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation.
An Ottawa women's shelter says it is moving at the end of the month into a bigger space that is able to offer shelter to more people.
Staff at a jewelry store in Place D'Orléans mall have been left shaken after a daring daytime robbery saw thieves run off with a significant amount of gold and diamonds.
Ottawa will continue to enjoy warm spring temperatures today, with the temperature set to hit 20 C for the second straight day.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
A large industrial sector sandwiched between Griffintown and Pointe-Saint-Charles could soon look a lot different.
The family of an Edmonton home builder who was fatally shot in south Edmonton on Monday says they're in shock over what happened.
A "human-driven" approach by a new $5-million Crown corporation dedicated to mental health and addictions will be guided by research, says the Alberta minister responsible for it.
A man is missing in the North Saskatchewan River after police attempted to stop him on Tuesday for a bylaw infraction.
According to a new study by the Fraser Institute, a right-leaning think tank, across all income levels, workers in Atlantic Canada pay higher personal income tax rates.
An industrial fire has damaged a production facility for craft beer and cider in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
After roughly two hours of deliberations, the five jurors in the coroner’s inquest looking into the death of Darrell Mesheau have ruled he died in a natural manner, with the cause being heart failure.
A woman injured when an elevated walkway collapsed during a field trip at Fort Gibraltar last year, has filed a joint lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg and Festival du Voyageur.
The Manitoba government says Parks Canada is considering closing a popular lake to boating this year because of zebra mussels.
Residents who live near Bird’s Hill Park are opposing a proposed pharmaceutical plant to be constructed near the provincial park’s entrance.
A 27-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. is in custody following a years-long investigation by the RCMP's federal serious and organized crime (FSOC) unit and Regina police.
Alberta announced it plans to intervene in a legal appeal that would prevent a judge from reviewing the constitutionality of a controversial piece of Saskatchewan legislation.
Despite the provincial government's ongoing efforts to improve surgical capacity – Saskatchewan still held the longest wait times for knee and hip replacements in Canada last year.
A Mitchell, Ont., family is thanking the two paramedics who helped deliver their baby in an ambulance at the side of a rural road.
A man has been charged with arson after a fire at the Cambridge Food Bank that damaged condenser units for the organization’s walk-in fridge and freezer.
A local group is continuing their work to find permanent housing for a senior who had been living in his truck with his two dogs for two-and-a-half years.
A former Saskatchewan Party candidate is facing difficult questions after an online video has renewed questions about election integrity.
With teachers moving to step up job action, some parents and caregivers are feeling the pressure and a financial pinch from the lack of lunch-hour supervision.
Animal experts weigh in how to deal with an encounter with an aggressive dog.
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
An outreach worker in Sudbury is warning others after she was assaulted by a group of individuals she was trying to help.
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
London’s Deputy City Manager of Social and Health Development said the former radio station at 743 Wellington Rd. is one potential site for a service hub— and he wants to see even more property owners step up.
Public outrage over an online video that appears to show the abuse of a pet cat is mounting. Animal advocacy groups are now weighing in as London police step in.
The truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a 39-year-old mother of two was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Sarah Jones died after a hydro vacuum truck rolled on top of her vehicle at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road in south London on Jan. 6, 2021.
Fire crews in Gravenhurst were busy Tuesday evening, responding to multiple incidents in just a few hours.
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood is wanted by police.
After facing public backlash over their announced plans for two new hospitals in Muskoka, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) officials made good on their promise to return to the drawing board, announcing revisions to their initial proposal.
Warm weather is luring hundreds of anglers to the Detroit River daily this week as officials on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border remind boaters and those on other recreational vessels to move out of the way of large commercial ships.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man in connection to a stabbing and robbery last week.
A member of council is responding to a $1.5-million lawsuit filed by a former engineer against the City of Windsor.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by members of the RCMP's emergency response team on Vancouver Island.
An injured hiker who was airlifted by search and rescue teams near Port Alberni, B.C., over the weekend has been reunited with his dog, after a dedicated rescuer went back to find her.
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
After a year of studying and projects, it's nearly summer break for Lethbridge’s post-secondary students. But between now and then, students will have to write their final exams.
Lethbridge police are searching for a “prolific offender” with outstanding warrants related to multiple offences.
Whether through a telescope or solar viewing glasses, southern Albertans were treated to a 30 per cent partial solar eclipse Monday.
In an effort to curb speeding on city roads, Sault Ste. Marie is beginning the process of deploying automated speed enforcement cameras.
A 14-year-old from northeastern Ontario is accused of stealing a car, driving drunk and evading police after ending up in a ditch.
Sudbury Wolves beat Mississauga Steelheads four games to one in Round 1 of the eastern conference in the OHL playoffs.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.
A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
Six children, but not their Canadian mother, will be repatriated to Canada from a detention camp in Syria.
While selectively rolling out elements targeting millennials and Generation Z, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland won't say whether next week's federal budget could include higher taxes for corporate Canada or major grocers.
Canada's dental associations, which say some of their members are reluctant to participate in the national dental care plan, are in fact just negotiating with Ottawa over the program, says federal Health Minister Mark Holland.
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
The Air Force is betting a large part of its future air warfare on a fleet more than 1,000 autonomously operated drones, and later this spring its top civilian leader plans to climb into an artificial intelligence-operated warplane and let it take him airborne.
Veterinarians performed Myrtle the turtle checkup after the 500-pound reptile was hoisted from the aquarium's Giant Ocean Tank in an enormous crate on a chain.
Renee Zellweger is set to reprise her beloved role of Bridget Jones in an upcoming fourth installment of the popular film franchise.
Even before law enforcement raided his homes, the rapper, producer and businessman Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced a host of legal issues.
American country crooner Thomas Rhett will co-host this year's Canadian Country Music Association Awards along with Alberta-born songstress MacKenzie Porter.
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent, but economists will be watching for any hints about the timing of upcoming rate cuts.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.
A Mitchell, Ont., family is thanking the two paramedics who helped deliver their baby in an ambulance at the side of a rural road.
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
Auston Matthews scored his 66th goal and inched closer to becoming the ninth player in NHL history to tally 70 in a season in leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday night, ending the disappointing Devils' playoff hopes.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 30 points with five rebounds and five assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Toronto Raptors 140-123 on Tuesday.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
