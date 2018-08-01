

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 25-year-old man is facing murder charges after three people were found dead in two Calgary homes.

A woman’s body was discovered at a condo in the city’s southeastside Tuesday morning. Remains of another woman and a man were found at a north-end property a few hours later.

In both cases, police officers had been called to the homes to check on the well-being of their occupants.

A black car was taken away from the condo complex by police, as was a car that had been seen at the north-end home. The latter vehicle had its trunk open and driver’s window smashed.

Calgary police said Tuesday that they had a suspect in custody in connection with the deaths. A man was seen being taken into custody at the condo complex.

The suspect was identified Wednesday as Dustin Duthie, a Calgary resident. He has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects and do not believe the killings were random.

The three bodies are expected to undergo autopsies by Thursday.