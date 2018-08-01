Murder charges laid in Calgary deaths of three people
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 1:28PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 1, 2018 1:42PM EDT
A 25-year-old man is facing murder charges after three people were found dead in two Calgary homes.
A woman’s body was discovered at a condo in the city’s southeastside Tuesday morning. Remains of another woman and a man were found at a north-end property a few hours later.
In both cases, police officers had been called to the homes to check on the well-being of their occupants.
A black car was taken away from the condo complex by police, as was a car that had been seen at the north-end home. The latter vehicle had its trunk open and driver’s window smashed.
Calgary police said Tuesday that they had a suspect in custody in connection with the deaths. A man was seen being taken into custody at the condo complex.
The suspect was identified Wednesday as Dustin Duthie, a Calgary resident. He has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.
Police say they are not looking for any other suspects and do not believe the killings were random.
The three bodies are expected to undergo autopsies by Thursday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing has case put over to next month
- Banff RCMP searching for coal miners lamp that disappeared from ghost town
- Toronto community bands together in response to recent gun violence
- Ontario government defends cancelling basic income pilot project
- Murder charges laid in Calgary deaths of three people