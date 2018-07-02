

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





Canada has taken the penultimate step in removing microbeads from store shelves.

The ban, which took effect on July 1, prohibits the sale of most toiletry products that contain microbeads. Minister of the Environment Catherine McKenna announced the ban on Twitter, saying that that the move marks the “final step” in the effort to remove microbeads from Canadian waters.

However, the legislation excludes microbeads in natural health products and non-prescription drugs, which will be banned on July 1, 2019.

The ban is the culmination of a process which began in November of 2016, when the federal government announced they would be banning microbeads following scientific review.

On January 1, 2018, the Microbeads in Toiletries Regulations came into force, stopping the manufacture and import of toiletries that contained microbeads.

Microbeads are small plastic particles used in a variety of personal care products, including soaps, shampoos, and toothpaste brands.

Ranging in size from 10 micrometres to less than 1 millimetre, microbeads can't be filtered out by water-treatment systems, and therefor end up in lakes and rivers.

The move comes alongside calls for a ban on single-use plastic items, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling on G7 leaders to sign on to a zero-waste plastics charter to eliminate plastic waste around the world.