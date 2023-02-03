Most of southern Ontario, parts of northern Ontario under extreme cold warning

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

A hospital patient is seen in this file photo. (Pexels)

  • Bus cancellations and road conditions

    Extreme cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and school bus operations in the region, and multiple area roads and highways have been closed by OPP due to hazardous driving conditions.

    OPP have been busy responding to collisions on area roads on Feb. 3, 2023 as lake-effect snow and snow squalls hamper southwestern Ontario. (Source: West Region OPP/Twitter)

  • Extreme cold and snow squall warnings blanket Ontario

    No one is calling Wiarton Willie a liar, but since he predicted an early spring on Thursday in Wiarton, it has not stopped snowing, and the temperature has dropped a whopping 15 degrees. Those snow squalls and cold temperatures have prompted road closures and school bus cancellation across Bruce, Huron, and Middlesex counties.

