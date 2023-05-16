Missing boy in Thunder Bay found safe, Amber Alert cancelled

An Amber Alert issued by police from Thunder Bay, Ont., for an eight-year-old boy Tuesday morning has been cancelled after the child was found safe.

The suspect and the boy had been last seen around 11 p.m. in Thunder Bay on Monday and could be headed towards Prince Albert, Sask.

Police had said a warrant was being sought for the suspects’ arrest on charges of fail to provide necessaries of life, abduction, breach of release and unlawful confinement.

At 8:38 p.m. EDT the Ontario Amber Alert was cancelled and the child was reported as located safe.