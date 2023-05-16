Missing boy in Thunder Bay found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
An Amber Alert issued by police from Thunder Bay, Ont., for an eight-year-old boy Tuesday morning has been cancelled after the child was found safe.
The suspect and the boy had been last seen around 11 p.m. in Thunder Bay on Monday and could be headed towards Prince Albert, Sask.
Police had said a warrant was being sought for the suspects’ arrest on charges of fail to provide necessaries of life, abduction, breach of release and unlawful confinement.
At 8:38 p.m. EDT the Ontario Amber Alert was cancelled and the child was reported as located safe.
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Canadian trucking groups sound alarm over 'tax scam,' call on CRA to step in
Several groups representing Canadian truckers are calling on the CRA to help end what they call a 'tax scam' impacting their industry, saying that it has reached the 'crisis level.
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
Spurs win NBA Draft Lottery for first pick on Wembanyama, Raptors place 13th
Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night.
Health Canada issue public advisory for abortion, morning after pills sold on 'Dr. Pooja' websites
Health Canada put out an advisory on Tuesday warning against purchasing unauthorized prescription drugs from the website 'Dr. Pooja,' which sells pills labelled to contain mifepristone and misoprostol, commonly used as the 'morning after' pill.
EXCLUSIVE | NATO chief not denying Trudeau said Canada won’t ever meet defence spending target
NATO’s Secretary General is not denying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau privately told the alliance Canada will never meet a defence spending target of two per cent of GDP.
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
This is how RCMP duped drug traffickers with a fake Toronto-area warehouse
The RCMP set up an elaborate sting involving a fake warehouse in Mississauga to dupe a handful of now-convicted drug traffickers — right under the noses of several tenants in the building.
An Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more in rental fees every month – a 17.5 per cent hike her landlord is set to enforce in less than two weeks.
Toronto teen claims he was a victim and not a perpetrator in January gun call
An 18-year-old taken into custody in January after a Toronto school went into lockdown amid screams someone had seen a gun has told CTV News Toronto he was a "victim" and "not the perpetrator."
CHEO president asked to consider Ottawa city manager position
CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter says he is considering leaving his job to become Ottawa's next city manager.
-
Here is what will happen Thursday for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller's funeral in Ottawa
The funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. A funeral procession will make its way from Rockland, Ont. to Ottawa Thursday morning before the private event.
WestJet passengers brace for potential strike ahead of long weekend
WestJet passengers say they're preparing alternate plans in case of a pilots' strike ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
Former Barrie dentist barred from practice after allegations of sexual abuse
Dr. Adam Chapnick is now barred from practicing dentistry in the province of Ontario after the Royal College of Dental Surgeons found him guilty of at least seven violations, including the sexual abuse of a patient.
-
Residents protesting closure of Minden emergency department
It was a tense environment at the Haliburton County Council meeting Tuesday morning as Haliburton Highlands Health Services CEO Carolyn Plummer presented the consolidation plan of the two emergency departments in the county.
OPP alerts Simcoe County residents about illegitimate paving company
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.
Driver killed in crash near Rockwood, Ont.
The driver of a car has died after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont.
-
Ager Hasan gives emotional testimony as defence rests its case in second-degree murder trial
As Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of Ager Hasan, his usual subdued courtroom demeanour gave way to an intense and emotional testimony.
Concern for former Waterloo region resident missing in Toronto
Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a former Waterloo region resident who has been missing since Friday and who does not have the ability to care for himself.
Police standoff closes stretch of Wellington Road
A heavy police presence has closed Wellington Road between Bradley Avenue and Dearness Drive early Tuesday evening. According to police, officers are trying to negotiate with a man believed to be armed.
-
One deceased after fatal collision on Highway 401, westbound lanes reopened
All westbound lanes on Highway 401 in Thames Centre have been reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon. According to police, one person has died and two others have been sent to hospital following the two-vehicle collision.
Shooting in St. Thomas leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
Police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound following a disturbance at a St. Thomas, Ont. residence on Tuesday afternoon.
'Every four to five days they’re spending $10,000’: Drug trafficker accused in Windsor murder testifies
Tameko Vilneus, one of three men charged with first degree murder in the April 2020 shooting death of Madisen Gingras, testified before a Windsor jury Tuesday.
-
Canada, U.S feds announce Binational EV Corridor
Canada’s transport minister joined his U.S. counterpart Tuesday to announce what’s being touted as “the first Binational Electric Vehicle (EV) Corridor.”
Some construction continues at Windsor EV battery plant site despite uncertainty
The bulk of construction at the Windsor electric-vehicle battery plant has been stalled, however, Stellantis confirms work on the cell production facility is ongoing.
Woman, 39, dies after being shot while driving in Montreal parking lot: police
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
-
Neglected heritage buildings flagged in Montreal auditor general report
Preservation of the city’s heritage buildings was a top issue for Auditor General Michele Galipeau in her report for 2022.
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is 60% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County is 60 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows
Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.
Winnipeg homeowners suing city after botched sewer repair caused cement leak
Four homeowners are taking the City of Winnipeg to court over a botched city sewer project they say resulted in a cement grout mixture backing up through their basement drains.
-
'Off to a good start': Seeding delayed slightly but Manitoba farmers optimistic about upcoming season
The first crop report of the year was released by the province Tuesday and it shows that while farmers may be a bit behind, they are rapidly getting seeds in the ground.
Cause of Manitoba bridge fires determined
A fire that badly damaged two bridges and prompted a highway closure in southern Manitoba has been deemed ‘accidental in nature,’ according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).
Calgary sky filled with smoke; health, fire officials urge caution
Many Calgary residents woke up Tuesday to a dark sky even after sunrise and the choking smell of smoke, as the devastating effect of wildfires elsewhere in the province has blown south.
-
WestJet customers holding their breath as strike notice jeopardizes travel plans
The travel plans of WestJet customers are up in the air after its pilots' union issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday night.
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
Child taken to hospital after falling out of vehicle in west Edmonton
A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she fell out of a vehicle on a west Edmonton road.
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Smoke reaches Edmonton, creates cooler conditions and less active wildfires
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
'Cup or bust:' Oilers look to next season after earlier than expected playoff exit
After taking a step back in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, Edmonton superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl say it's "Cup or bust" for the Oilers going forward.
'We are in the core fire season': Wildfire worries grow in B.C.
Extremely volatile and rapidly evolving. That’s how the wildfire situation is being described in the Peace River region, where there are expanded evacuation orders in some areas.
-
Critics call for urgent fixes to B.C. cancer care after announcement that patients will be sent to U.S.
A day after B.C.'s health minister announced that some patients with B prostate or breast cancer will head to the U.S. for treatment, the opposition and a patient are saying this is a Band-Aid solution for a more complex problem.
Injuries suffered by 13-year-old B.C. murder victim detailed by pathologist
A forensic pathologist testifying in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says the victim sustained “blunt force” scalp and head injuries before she died.
New directive requires CSIS to tell MPs, public safety minister about foreign threats
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has formally directed Canada's spy agency to investigate and disclose any foreign threats against parliamentarians, their families, their staff members or Parliament itself.
-
EXCLUSIVE | NATO chief not denying Trudeau said Canada won’t ever meet defence spending target
NATO’s Secretary General is not denying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau privately told the alliance Canada will never meet a defence spending target of two per cent of GDP.
Health Canada issue public advisory for abortion, morning after pills sold on 'Dr. Pooja' websites
Health Canada put out an advisory on Tuesday warning against purchasing unauthorized prescription drugs from the website 'Dr. Pooja,' which sells pills labelled to contain mifepristone and misoprostol, commonly used as the 'morning after' pill.
Tuberculosis outbreak declared in third Nunavut hamlet
Nunavut's Department of Health has declared a tuberculosis outbreak in a third community.
-
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
ChatGPT's chief to testify before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence's risks
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention 'will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful' AI systems.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
-
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
The appointment of Twitter's new CEO renewed questions about the 'glass cliff,' a theory that women -- as well as underrepresented minorities -- are more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there's a crisis, which sets them up for failure.
Danny Masterson used drugging, Scientology to get away with rape, prosecutor says
Danny Masterson drugged women's drinks so he could rape them, then relied on his prominence in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for years, a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday in closing arguments at the actor's trial.
Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release
If you missed out on Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles, you can see all the special performances honouring the 12-time Grammy winner in a limited theatrical run.
-
Wild bees face heightened environmental challenges in cities: Canadian study
Researchers from York University have found that that wild bees inhabiting urban environments face escalating environmental challenges due to an increase of pathogens parasites.
Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes' motion to stay out of prison while on appeal
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors.
-
Heads of failed banks questioned on executive pay, how they handled risk at Senate hearing
Executives from two of three banks that recently failed appeared in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday to respond to questions about why their banks went under and what regulators could have done to avoid the calamities.
Students for hire: Montreal school prepares neurodivergent students for the workforce with real-world experience
A cafe in the Montreal area is giving students with autism valuable workplace skills, preparing them for jobs in the food services industry.
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
-
Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record
A Nigerian chef on Monday set a new global record for the longest hours nonstop cooking as she cooked for 100 hours, surpassing the current record.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expresses disappointment over latest Morant video
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed disappointment Tuesday that Memphis guard Ja Morant apparently held a firearm again on social media this past weekend, but did not predict what punishment the league may impose.
Kang enters partnership with Lyon for multi-team women's soccer organization
Washington Spirit owner Michelle Kang has struck a deal to lead an international multi-team women's soccer organization that will include her National Women's Soccer League team and French club Lyon.
-
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou strikes deal with PFL
Francis Ngannou's reign as one of the top heavyweights in MMA will continue in the Professional Fighters League following the former champion's contentious split with UFC.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.
Ex-Audi chief pleads guilty in automaker's diesel emissions scandal
The former head of Volkswagen's luxury division Audi pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges tied to the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, becoming the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software.
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.