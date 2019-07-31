Military withdraws from search for B.C. murder suspects in Manitoba
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 31, 2019 1:48PM EDT
The Canadian military is withdrawing from the ongoing search for two young fugitives in northern Manitoba.
- WATCH LIVE: RCMP update on search for murder suspects
- More coverage from CTV News Winnipeg
- More coverage from CTV News Vancouver
- Interactive map and timeline of northern B.C. deaths
- Timeline of three B.C. murders
On Wednesday, the Department of Defence said the RCMP confirmed that assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is “no longer required” in the hunt for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, in the area around Gillam, Man., where the suspects were last seen.
“As a result, our aircrew and aircraft have ceased search operations and will be returning to base. As always, we remain on standby for search and rescue operations,” a spokesperson for DND said in an emailed statement.
The military supplied air support, including a CC-130H Hercules aircraft with high-tech thermal detection technology, on Saturday to aid in the aerial search of the dense wilderness surrounding the small community located approximately 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
Schmegelsky and McLeod are suspected in the shooting deaths of a young Australian-American couple in northern B.C. They are also charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 64-year-old man from Vancouver.
More to come…
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Three injured after possible tornado touches down in Quebec's Mauricie region
- Toronto police issue safety warning after another CAMH patient goes missing
- Mounties rescue 2-year-old left in hot car in B.C. parking lot
- 'Cross your fingers': Famed tracker unsure what RCMP can do next to find B.C. fugitives
- Friends, co-workers mourn 4 members of same family found dead in Markham, Ont.