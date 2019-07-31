

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Canadian military is withdrawing from the ongoing search for two young fugitives in northern Manitoba.

On Wednesday, the Department of Defence said the RCMP confirmed that assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is “no longer required” in the hunt for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, in the area around Gillam, Man., where the suspects were last seen.

“As a result, our aircrew and aircraft have ceased search operations and will be returning to base. As always, we remain on standby for search and rescue operations,” a spokesperson for DND said in an emailed statement.

The military supplied air support, including a CC-130H Hercules aircraft with high-tech thermal detection technology, on Saturday to aid in the aerial search of the dense wilderness surrounding the small community located approximately 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Schmegelsky and McLeod are suspected in the shooting deaths of a young Australian-American couple in northern B.C. They are also charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 64-year-old man from Vancouver.

