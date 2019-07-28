The RCMP are sending resources to York Landing, Man., to investigate a tip that two suspects who have caused a week-long manhunt across Canada could be in or near the community.

RCMP Manitoba tweeted the update shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday. They warn that a heavy police presence is expected in the area.

Police have been searching for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, for six days. The two men have been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, and are suspected in the deaths of two others.

For several days, police had been searching the area of Gillam, Man., and the surrounding area since a burned-out SUV connected to the pair was found in the area. Over the course of the week, the search expanded to include the surrounding region of Gillam, and military aircraft was brought in to aid in the search.

On Friday, police were exploring a theory that the suspects had escaped the area, saying someone may have “inadvertently” helped them leave.

Now, police received a tip that the two teenagers may have been spotted more than 200 kilometres west by road in York Landing.

RCMP Manitoba tweeted Sunday that they had received over 200 tips in the last 5 days. None of those tips were able to establish a location other than Gillam for police to explore, until the information that sent them to York Landing.