Messy mix of wind warnings, flash freeze, nor’easter cleanup and unseasonably warm temperatures across parts of Canada
Unseasonably warm temperatures and high winds in southern Ontario, a flash freeze in northern Ontario and ongoing nor’easter clean-up in the Maritimes paints a messy picture of weather warnings across Canada on Wednesday.
According to Environment Canada, strong winds reaching up to 80-100 km per hour and temperatures into the double digits are expected in the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario Wednesday afternoon.
The weather agency says the forceful winds can toss around loose objects or cause tree branches to break and are expected to taper off into the evening.
“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds. Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches. Campers should move to sturdy shelters,” the agency’s wind warning adds.
Temperatures in the southern portion of the province are expected to rise to double digits, making it feel more like spring. The weather agency adds the “warm temperatures will help create gusty conditions.”
Dave Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada, told CTV News Channel on Wednesday it’s another instance of unseasonable warmth in the country.
“If it had been a very cold winter we would have been rejoicing this but, my gosh, we're just still wondering where is winter?” Phillips said. “Clearly there are some issues. I think, with it being so warm, farmers wouldn't be necessarily happy especially in the horticultural areas of Ontario.”
He adds it’s not a good idea to put away your snow shovels just yet.
“Here, even in southern Ontario, a third of our snow comes in the year after this moment. In Ottawa -- maybe 73 centimetres of snow on average from now until till May,” Phillips explained. “So, my sense is that it's just a teaser. It is just southerly air duking it out with cooler air in the north and that’s where we're getting these wild winds.
“It’s not that pleasant outdoors. It's overcast, it's raining some places, but… for people who don't like winter, this is a break.”
Wind warnings have been issued in Hamilton, Dunnville – Caledonia – Haldimand, Elgin, Halton – Peel, Niagara, Oxford – Brant, Simcoe – Delhi – Norfolk, and Windsor – Essex – Chatham-Kent, while special weather statements have been issued for Toronto, Huron – Perth, London – Middlesex, Sarnia – Lambton, Waterloo – Wellington, and York – Durham.
FLASH FREEZE IN NORTHERN ONTARIO
Much of northern Ontario is under flash freeze and extreme cold warnings Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
Ponding water, slush, and precipitation will freeze as temperatures rapidly drop across the region this afternoon into the evening.
The agency says highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots can become icy and slippery as cold air from the northern Canada makes its way to the area.
Extreme cold is also expected in some parts of the province, with the wind chill making it feel like -45 C.
“Temperatures will moderate Friday as a low pressure system pushes through the region, however extreme cold will return for the weekend and possibly into next week,” the extreme cold warning from Environment Canada reads.
The agency adds people in the area should watch out for symptoms caused by cold weather including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes.
You should also dress in warm layers with a wind resistant outer layer and make sure to cover any exposed skin to protect yourself against frostbite.
NOR’EASTER IN NOVA SCOTIA
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning.
Some motorists were stranded and the storm prompted all school boards across the province to either implement closures, cancellations, bus changes or delayed openings.
“Heavy snowfall stopped at 2 a.m. and a delay would allow extra time for snow clearing on roads, sidewalks and schools,” the Halifax Regional Centre for Education told CTV Atlantic.
The Nova Scotia Department of Public Works said low visibility and upwards of 45 centimetres of snow was reported on Highway 104 in Richmond County just after 4 a.m. local time Tuesday.
Phillips says things should warm up in the Maritimes over the next few days.
“For people in Atlantic Canada, they've had a bout of nasty weather yesterday and Monday. They're going to get some of this warmth coming Thursday, Friday,” Phillips said.
CONTRASTING TEMPERATURES ACROSS CANADA
Several major cities across Canada will experience a range of contrasting temperatures, according to Environment Canada.
Calgary is expecting a high of 0 C and a low of -6 C, Vancouver will see a cloudy high of 6 C and a low of 3 C, there are some flurries in St. John’s with a high of -2 C and a low of -6 C, and it’s a bit chilly in Saskatoon with a high of -11 C and a low of -25 C.
Phillips adds the stark contrast in weather is not unusual in the country.
“The warm weather could be back out your front door and the cold out your back door, it’s just typically Canadian ping-pong kind of weather,” Phillips said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the warmest location in Canada was Hamilton, Ont. at just under 15 C, while the coldest spot in the country was Shepherd Bay Airport, Nunavut at just under -41 C.
With files from CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer Abby O'Brien, CTV News Atlantic Reporter Paul Hollingsworth, and CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator Natalie Lombard.
