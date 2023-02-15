Messy mix of wind warnings, flash freeze, nor’easter cleanup and unseasonably warm temperatures across parts of Canada

BREAKING | RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki retiring

Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, CTV News has confirmed. In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire. Her last day will be March 17, 2023.

Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Brenda Lucki, waits to appear before the Special Committee on Canada-People's Republic of China Relationship (CACN) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

