Margaret Atwood receives one of France's highest honours for the arts

    Renowned Canadian author Margaret Atwood has received a high honour from France's ministry of culture for her contributions to literature. 

    Atwood was named a commander in the French Order of Arts and Letters, which rewards people who have distinguished themselves in artistic or literary fields.

    France's ambassador to Canada, Michel Miraillet, presented Atwood with the medal on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the French Embassy in Ottawa. 

    The embassy says the honour recognizes Atwood's contributions as a poet, novelist and critic, as well as the global relevance of her work. 

    Atwood says in a statement that she is thrilled by the honour, especially since she has some French ancestors, enjoys reading French literature and wrote parts of several of her books while living in France. 

    The author of "The Handmaid's Tale," "Alias Grace" and "The Blind Assassin" was named to the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest honours, decades ago. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.

