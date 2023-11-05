Many veterinarians in Canada are facing extreme burnout and declining mental health
Veterinarians in Canada say they are experiencing extreme burnout and plummeting mental health due to staff shortages, a booming number of animal patients and the round-the-clock stress of the job.
Neil Pothier, a veterinarian since 1985 who runs an animal hospital in Digby, N.S., said caring for animals has never been easy, but it's a job he's always loved.
"But now, all day long, people are talking about burnout and thinking of quitting," Pothier said following a meeting with veterinarians from across Nova Scotia. "We are struggling to try and make it."
Pothier said the increased workload, which in many rural areas comes with on-call emergency care 24 hours a day, is resulting in severe stress and exhaustion that has worsened over time. "People are just at the point where they don't know what to do. And there is already a high suicide rate in the country in our profession, which is terrifying."
Survey data compiled in 2020 suggests that veterinarians in Canada were far more likely to think about killing themselves when compared with the average person. The study, published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, found 26.2 per cent of 1,403 veterinarians surveyed had suicidal thoughts within the previous 12 months. Statistics Canada data from 2022 found that 2.5 per cent of Canadians surveyed had thoughts about killing themselves within the last year.
Pothier, who has lost veterinary colleagues to suicide, said the mental health of veterinary workers has been strained by a pandemic boom in pet numbers and a shortage of vet technologists, technicians and vets available to work.
"It really exploded during COVID," Pothier said. "It seemed everybody sitting at home decided, `I should get myself a pet."'
"After that, it was just out of control," he said, adding that his patient roster increased by 40 per cent in the two years after the pandemic began.
Earlier this year, his patient list grew again after two vets shut down an animal hospital in nearby Yarmouth, N.S. "Two of them, who are in my age category, they just burned out.They could not hire help and they walked away."
The registrar of the New Brunswick Veterinary Medical Association said stress levels among veterinary staff in the province is much higher today than it was 18 years ago when she started as a veterinarian.
"We have had veterinarians and registered veterinary technicians leave the profession entirely or go on medical leave for burnout, fatigue," Nicole Jewett said.
The province's veterinary community was dealt a blow last summer when the sole veterinarian in a northern New Brunswick community died by suicide.
"We are a relatively small provinceso it's not just a (vet) licence number. It's a person we all know and we've met," Jewett said. Vets from across the province have volunteered their time to keep the colleague's rural animal hospital open.
Some veterinary staff may feel trapped in their jobs and unable to get help, Jewett said.
"Unfortunately, they might feel that the only option is to leave. So whether it's leaving the profession or leaving, you know, taking their own life," she said.
Trevor Lawson, president of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association and vet of 20 years, said euthanizing animals has a major impact on the mental health of vet staff, who often build long-term bonds with the pets they care for, and the pets' owners.
"That connection and those relationships are very important," Lawson said. "So I think that end-of-life care is a fair bit of weight for our colleagues to carry."
As well, Jewett said an additional stressor is the "moral crisis" tied to the financial reality of operating a vet clinic and requiring clients to pay. "If the client doesn't have the finances to cover that (treatment), then that's a very terrible feeling for those veterinarians and the staff," she said.
Jan Robinson, registrar and CEO of the College of Veterinarians of Ontario, said the veterinary sector is "feeling huge pressures from many different angles."
Robinson said she is hearing from veterinary clinics that are struggling to hire workers and emergency animal hospitals that are understaffed and cannot maintain scheduled hours.
"And we've been hearing from the public that are concerned about long wait times for animal careor the individual needs to travel quite a distance in order for their animal to receive care," she said.
Veterinary medical associations in other provinces say they are experiencing staffing shortages, including Manitoba, where the registrar said the province is "undeniably facing a severe veterinarian shortage."
The P.E.I. Veterinary Medical Association said there is a shortage of vets working in emergency positions, and the Quebec Order of Veterinary Doctors said it has become increasingly difficult to access vet services across the province in recent years.
In Ontario, the number of practising veterinarians has remained flat, Robinson said, but the college has noticed a change in how vets choose to work, which may be due to the strain of the job.
"Veterinary medicine provides 24-7 care to animals, and it's not a large profession. So the attitude toward work has altered over the last five to 10 years, where individuals are more concerned about work-life balance," she said.
Robinson said she's noticed there are fewer veterinarians who own their own practices, and an uptick in vets who work in roles that allow them to limit their hours.
"We're seeing individuals move into locum positions, which gives them loads of control around saying things like, `No, I don't work Tuesdays and Thursdays,' or `I'm only going to work weekends because I want to be around for my kids during the week,"' she said.
Pothier said at his age, nearly 64, he had hoped to be slowing down at work, but instead he's putting in "as many hours or more than I ever have."
"I should be thinking of retirement, but there's no one stepping up and there's not enough new people moving into it. So we're stuck holding the line until things change."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2023.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing dozens
Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.
A Philippine radio anchor is fatally shot while on Facebook livestream watched by followers
A radio anchor was fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippine station Sunday in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the program live on Facebook.
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure
Canadians awaiting word on when they can leave the war-torn Gaza Strip by crossing into Egypt still don't appear to have the green light to begin their journey home.
Will the feds bend on Alberta's ask for a net-zero grid delay? Boissonnault says officials 'having those conversations'
Despite the federal environment minister insisting the Alberta government will not be granted an extension in its transition to a net-zero grid by 2035, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault says 'officials are having those conversations' at a working table dealing with 'a whole series of issues.'
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Deficits and documents: Here’s what happened at Ontario’s Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
-
Downtown Toronto pro-Palestinian rally and sit-in draws large police presence
A pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto drew a large police presence Saturday evening after thousands of people parked themselves in a busy intersection in the downtown core.
-
Multiple homes in east Toronto evacuated due to gas leak
At least 40 people had to evacuate their homes due to what officials called a “major” gas leak in Toronto’s east end Sunday.
NEW THIS MORNING A look at the many motions prepared for Lansdowne 2.0
After two days of marathon meetings on the $419-million plan for Lansdowne 2.0, Ottawa city councillors are taking a week to review dozens of motions before the next round of debate.
-
Thousands gather in Ottawa in biggest pro-Palestine rally since Israel-Hamas war began
Four weeks after the Israel-Hamas war began, a large crowd in downtown Ottawa called for a ceasefire and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people.
-
Ottawa Girl Guides honour fallen soldiers
On Saturday, Ottawa Girl Guides placed poppies on the headstones of fallen soldiers at the National Military Cemetery. It was part of a special ceremony marking the start of Veterans' Week.
Main Street reopens two months after Penetanguishene building collapse
It's been a difficult two months for business owners and residents displaced by a building collapse in Penetanguishene, but with the rubble now cleared, a closed portion of the downtown core is now reopened.
-
Police investigating serious crash in Tiny, Ont.
OPP in Tiny Township is on scene investigating a serious crash.
-
Barrie Christmas Arts and Crafts show returns for 27th edition
Some talented crafters are helping to make Christmas shopping all the more easy for Barrie residents this weekend.
‘This really opens physician’s eyes’: KW Chamber of Commerce touring future doctors at recruitment event
The need for doctors is becoming more desperate. A recent report by the Ontario College of Family Physicians forecasts that by 2026, 4.4 million people will be without a family doctor.
-
Local Hindu youth group donates 400 meals to those in need
For the fourth year, high schools students with the Radha Krishna Mandir and Cultural Centre (RKMCC) youth group prepared and donated more than 400 meals to local organizations.
-
Police lay impaired driving charge following crash with WRPS cruiser
A 27-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he drove through a road closed sign and struck an police officer’s vehicle.
An unusual union: Climate activists join forces with pro-Palestine demonstrators at Vic Park
It was a case of strange bedfellows at London’s Victoria Park Saturday afternoon, as climate activists joined forces with pro-Palestinian demonstrators.
-
Fatal collision claims life of 18-year-old
Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Saturday morning.
-
Man allegedly brandishes knife at security guard
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife while dealing with a security guard in Sarnia Saturday morning.
Second batch of data stolen in hospital ransomware attack appears to have been leaked
A notorious ransomware group called ‘Daixin Team' who claims to be behind the recent cyberattack impacting five southwestern Ontario hospitals appears to have published a second batch of data.
-
Pro-Palestine rally held near university
Windsor police say they are aware of a planned demonstration near the University of Windsor on Saturday.
-
Stellantis workers to vote on new tentative deal
Stellantis workers from Windsor Assembly Plant are voting on a new tentative deal Saturday.
Man shot in east Montreal; police investigating 3 crime scenes
A man was shot and wounded early Sunday morning in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies borough.
-
Bonaventure Autoroute to be transformed into urban boulevard
The Bonaventure Autoroute will be transformed into an urban boulevard along the St. Lawrence River, allowing space for pedestrian paths, bike routes, and scenic areas. In a plan which has yet to be announced publically, the federal company in charge of the road has confirmed it plans to introduce traffic-calming measures over the next six years.
-
Montrealers call for ceasefire in Gaza as protests erupt across Canada
Demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are taking place in 30-plus Canadian cities on Saturday, including Montreal.
P.E.I. Premier says homeless support centre must move, but cannot close
A controversial homeless support centre in Charlottetown is set to be moved after the current location has faced fierce criticism from neighbours, who’ve made accusations of crime, open-air drug use, and harassment.
-
Man dies following ATV crash in Taxis River, N.B.
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 56-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Taxis River, N.B., on Saturday.
-
Railway reaction in Cape Breton after CN invests in long-discontinued line
Word that CN has purchased a stake in the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway which has been abandoned for nearly a decade has some wondering whether the Island portion of the line may one day be revitalized after all.
‘Landlocked’: East St. Paul couple unable to access backyard due to property lines
A couple in the rural municipality of East St. Paul is claiming their home is “landlocked” after purchasing the property in August 2020.
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high with the average asking price of $2,149 per month, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
City asking for input on garbage collection
The City of Winnipeg wants your feedback this month on how well it collects garbage and recycling.
Parental rights, AHS and pension promises underline annual UCP gathering
Premier Danielle Smith, in a speech to her party delegates, promised to fight the feds and build Alberta, but got the loudest applause when she promised to keep parents in control of their child’s education.
-
Human remains found in vehicle in Bow Valley Provincial Park
Human remains were found Friday in a vehicle in Bow Valley Provincial Park.
-
Memorial for Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg to be held Saturday at Fort Calgary
Making Treaty 7 and Native Earth Performing Arts are hosting a memorial service Saturday afternoon for Troy Emery Twigg.
Parental rights, AHS and pension promises underline annual UCP gathering
Premier Danielle Smith, in a speech to her party delegates, promised to fight the feds and build Alberta, but got the loudest applause when she promised to keep parents in control of their child’s education.
-
'The most Edmonton experience I've ever had': Hundreds of transit lovers show up to ride first Southeast Valley Line LRT
Hundreds of transit-loving Edmontonians showed up to ride the first train of the Valley Line Southeast LRT long before the crack of dawn Saturday.
-
Gaza ceasefire calls echoed in Edmonton: 'Do the right thing'
Thousands gathered in Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton on Saturday to participate in a global call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Vancouver police say notorious sex offender wanted Canada-wide
A high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Saturday is now wanted Canada-wide.
-
Vancouver rally among global demonstrations calling for ceasefire to support Palestinian people
Thousands of people rallied at the Vancouver Art Gallery late Saturday morning, one of dozens of demonstrations across the globe calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war to allow for humanitarian aid.
-
Triple-game weekend for Vancouver sports fans
It is a jam-packed weekend of sports in Vancouver, with three major league games taking place downtown.
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
-
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
-
Will the feds bend on Alberta's ask for a net-zero grid delay? Boissonnault says officials 'having those conversations'
Despite the federal environment minister insisting the Alberta government will not be granted an extension in its transition to a net-zero grid by 2035, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault says 'officials are having those conversations' at a working table dealing with 'a whole series of issues.'
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
-
Ontario to add provincial tax to vaping products; meant to discourage youth uptake
The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Vast digital trove of recordings by Canadian literature greats nears completion
Jason Camlot was chatting with his new boss in the English department of Montreal's Concordia University in 1999 when he spotted a dusty cardboard box of 80 reel-to-reel tapes in a corner of the department head's office. And now, Camlot's discovery has grown into SpokenWeb, a digitized bonanza of thousands of hours of readings and off-the-cuff remarks from Canada's greatest writers during the time when the nation's literature was being invented.
-
Tupac Shakur has an Oakland street named for him 27 years after his death
A stretch of street in Oakland, Calif., was renamed Friday for Tupac Shakur, 27 years after the killing of the hip-hop luminary.
-
Saint John auction features three rare, early Maud Lewis paintings
Three rare Maud Lewis paintings are up for auction in Saint John, N.B. this month.
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high with the average asking price of $2,149 per month, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
-
Mark Zuckerberg undergoes knee surgery after the Meta CEO got hurt during martial arts training
Meta Platforms CEO and mixed martial arts enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg posted on social media Friday that he tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments, or ACLs, while training for a fight early next year.
Milk carton shortage hits school lunchrooms in New York, California and other states, USDA says
The tiny, half-pint cartons of milk served with millions of school lunches nationwide may soon be scarce in some cafeterias, with districts across the country scrambling to find alternatives.
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
-
Welcome to Mexican 'muerteadas,' a traditional parade to portray how death can be as joyful as life
Mexico's "muerteadas" are part of a festival that stretches for several nights and locals regard as part of their identity. Each celebration differs from one town to another, but most take off at the main church, where participants and musicians sing to honour their local saints.
Jayson Tatum scores 10,000th career point with Celtics
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored his 10,000th career point in the second quarter of Saturday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
-
Vancouver's Philip Kim wins first Pan American Games men's breaking gold medal
Canada's Philip Kim won the first-ever Pan American Games gold in men's breaking on Saturday and qualified for the Olympic Games.
-
Spanish league slams racist abuse targeting Vinicius Junior during 'clasico' at Barcelona
The Spanish league has denounced racist abuse targeting Vinicius Junior at last weekend's "clasico" match between host Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
-
Jaguar Land Rover parts shortage impact could be present until 2024
Jaguar Land Rover is facing a major global supply shortage after downsizing its warehouses to one centralized location.