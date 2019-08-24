

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a man who disappeared from a mental health hospital on Friday afternoon was found on Saturday.

Police say the 35-year-old had last been seen during an escorted walk on Friday afternoon at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Police said the man posed a "public safety concern."

They didn't say where or how the man was found.

He was the latest in a spate of patients to disappear from CAMH, after three men who were detained at the facility walked away in July.

Two were later brought back into custody, including one man with a lengthy history of sexual offences against strangers.