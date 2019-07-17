

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A large mental health hospital in Toronto says it's launching an internal review and increasing security after a patient detained at the facility managed to leave the country.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says Zhebin Cong, who was found not criminally responsible for the death of his roommate, was on an unaccompanied community visit on July 3 when he failed to return.

It says it is now reassesing all existing passes and privileges for patients, especially those who have unsupervised access to the community.

CAMH says it is also working to increase clinical staffing levels to deliver enhanced assessments on its forensic units.

Toronto police say they are working with international law enforcement agencies to track down 47-year-old Cong.

Records from the Ontario Review Board -- which evaluates the status of anyone found not criminally responsible -- show Cong killed his roommate with a meat cleaver in 2014 and was found non-criminally responsible for his actions.