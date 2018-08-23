

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A 30-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer after somebody throw a propane tank at a Winnipeg police cruiser.

Police say officers were on an unrelated call in the city's north district late Wednesday night when a man approached carrying a full-sized barbecue propane tank.

They say the man, who police believe was high on methamphetamine, made no attempt to communicate and threw the tank through the cruiser's rear window.

An officer who was sitting on the passenger side was not injured.

Richard Lee Friesen of Winnipeg has been detained in custody.

About two hours later, police were responding to a call of an assault in the same neighbourhood when a man threw a snow shovel at an officer, narrowly missing him.

Police say the man then threatened officers several times with a screwdriver before they were able to use a Taser on him and take him into custody.

Brett Mikal Keeper, who is 26 and from Winnipeg, faces a number of charges, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.