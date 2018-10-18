

CTVNews.ca Staff





The man accused of jumping naked into the Ripley’s Aquarium shark tank is facing three charges connected to a pair of incidents from that night, Toronto police say.

David Weaver, 37, of Nelson, B.C. has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and two mischief-related charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Weaver is accused of assaulting someone outside the Medieval Times Dinner Theatre on Friday night before entering the Ripley’s Aquarium and jumping naked into the shark tank.

Weaver was arrested in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Tuesday where he was transported back to Toronto to face the charges.