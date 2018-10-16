

CTVNews.ca Staff





The man suspected of jumping naked into a shark tank at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto has been arrested in Thunder Bay, Ont., provincial police said Tuesday.

The British Columbia man is also wanted in connection with an alleged assault that occurred outside the Medieval Times dinner theatre in Toronto just hours before the aquarium incident.

The incident at Ripley’s Aquarium occurred after 10 p.m. last Friday night. Police said the suspect entered the aquarium, stripped naked and jumped into the shark tank.

Video of a man swimming among the sharks has been circulating on social media.

About two hours before he arrived at Ripley’s Aquarium, the suspect was asked to leave Medieval Times for allegedly being unruly, police said. He was escorted out by security and then allegedly assaulted someone outside.

Toronto police had identified 37-year-old David Weaver, of Nelson, B.C., as the suspect.

He is expected to be transferred to Toronto from Thunder Bay to face several criminal charges.

None of the allegations against him have been tested in court.