WARNING: This story contains video that some readers may find offensive

A man entered the Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto late Friday night and immediately stripped naked and jumped into the shark tank, according to a spokesperson for the facility.

The aquarium says the man entered the facility at about 10 p.m. on Friday night and “immediately disrobed and proceeded to climb over the security barrier into the exhibit.”

Toronto police say they received a call at 10:31 p.m. about an incident of indecent exposure at the aquarium, but by the time officers arrived to the scene, the man had fled.

Ripley’s says it has provided officers with surveillance video of the incident.

“Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is cooperating with authorities and is willing to press all appropriate charges once the individual has been apprehended,” a spokesperson for the aquarium wrote in a statement.

Video of the incident has been circulating on social media. In one video, the man is seen from one of the facility’s underwater tunnels, where several sharks are swimming just below his feet.

In a separate video, the man is seen swimming around the tank in front of a laughing crowd. At one point the man climbs onto a ledge before flopping backwards back into the water. Security eventually escorts the man away from the spectators.

Police say neither the man nor the fish were injured in the incident.

The aquarium stays open late on the second Friday of every month for a “Jazz Night” with a cash bar.