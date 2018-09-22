

CTVNews.ca Staff





Crews have begun cleaning up debris and restoring power – which isn’t expected to be fully restored for several days – following the tornado that ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau region Friday afternoon.

"It looked like something you'd see in a movie, or you'd see in tornado valley in Oklahoma," said Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, who had seen drone footage of the twister, told a press conference on Saturday. "Nothing like this I've experienced in all my life living in Ottawa."

Officials are encouraging people to stockpile food and water following the storm, which tore roofs off of homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in Ottawa, nearby Dunrobin, Ont., and in Gatineau, Que. However, Pierre Poirier, the City of Ottawa's head of emergency management cautioned that there wasn’t a need for a “mad rush” to stock up on supplies as Ottawa’s east end is running normally.

The Ottawa Hospital tweeted that five people were in hospital for storm-related injuries -- down from six last night. The hospital says two people are in critical condition, one is in serious condition and two others are stable. It says one of those five arrived this morning.

All four major hospitals in Ottawa are experiencing power outages and are currently running on generators.

Meanwhile, officials said firefighters are going door-to-door to determine whether structures are safe to re-enter. Officials warned people not to re-enter their homes until they had been deemed safe.

Over 147,000 people are still without power after more than 200 power outages hit the region and damaged infrastructure, said Hydro Ottawa CEO Bryce Conrad. He added that the outages are a result of "cascading failure" of hydro resources.

“It’s arguably if not worse than the ice storm in 1998,” he said, comparing the damage done to their infrastructure. Typically in September, Ottawa uses 100 megawatts of power, the tornado knocked out two-fifths of that out and “that’s why we’re dark.”

Conrad said a knocked out Hydro One generator is giving them the most trouble and that it could take several days to restore it because of debris in the way. He added that workers are expected to start repairing the approximately 80 downed power lines Saturday and that some people would have their power restored in the next two days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Friday night that his government was keeping an eye out on updates.

“To everyone dealing with the aftermath of the tornado in Dunrobin, ON & the Ottawa-Gatineau area – stay safe, follow the instructions of first responders and check in with people who might need extra help. We’re monitoring the situation and thinking of everyone affected. #onstorm,” he wrote.

Several residents are staying in Ottawa’s West Carlton high school and Canterbury community centre but other emergency centres are expected to open up in the coming days.

Inspiring to see 'community come together': fire chief

Charles Bordeleau, chief of the Ottawa police thanked the affected people in Ottawa because “it was inspiring to see the community come together when people are in need.”

He noted that there will be an increase police presence in affected areas but he hasn’t heard of any public disorder calls that can happen during power outages. Bordeleau also mentioned that 300 intersections didn’t have working stop lights so drivers should use caution.

The police chief warned people to avoid areas with debris and refrain from going in to take pictures so as to not interfere with clean-up efforts already underway.

Anthony Di Monte, general manager of emergency and protective services, said Ottawa’s building and fire services are assessing structural damage across the city.

“Some of the buildings in Dunrobin, Ont. have completely been obliterated, quite candidly,” he said. “(We) recognize the very difficult circumstances that many people in our communities find themselves—some have lost their homes, other have been injured, other have loved ones in hospital, so we think of them.”

With files from The Canadian Press