

CTVNews.ca Staff





A tornado damaged buildings and flipped over cars as it tore its way through the Ottawa area to Gatineau on Friday.

A spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change Canada told CTVNews.ca that the tornado first touched down near Dunrobin, Ont., causing "pretty significant" damage before heading across the Ottawa River.

Ottawa Coun. Eli El-Chantiry told CTV News there are only minor injuries to report so far in Dunrobin, but the complete extent of the damage is still unclear.

The City of Ottawa tweeted to confirm two locations of suspected tornado damage, with emergency staff responding to the Dunrobin and Hunt Club/Greenbank Road areas.

The tornado made it as far as Highway 50 near Gatineau, overturning several cars.

Environment and Climate Change Canada had issued a tornado warning for the Ottawa region, which was ended at 5:36 p.m.

Subsequent warnings for Prescott and Russell United Counties east of Ottawa as well as the Papineauville - Chénéville area near Upper Gatineau have also ended.

Other locations possibly impacted by the storm include Orléans, Rockland, Vanier and Beauchampville.

The weather agency warned that the situation was “dangerous and potentially life-threatening.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends individuals in the area take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Warnings are expected to continue into the early evening as a cold front brings near 90 km/h southwesterly wind gusts.

Reported Tornado has touched down in Dunrobin. Move over for emergency vehicles #ottnews — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 21, 2018

Tornado just went through Dunrobin, ON about 10 minutes ago. #Onstorm lots of damage. #onwx pic.twitter.com/aOZKy4kJy4 — Tom Smetana ���� �� (@twstdbro) September 21, 2018

Crews on scene of house collapse due to high winds. Please beware of flying debris. #ottnews — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 21, 2018