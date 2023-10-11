Canada

    • Judge to allow Ottawa residents to testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial

    The presiding judge in the criminal trial of two "Freedom Convoy" organizers has ruled that local Ottawa residents will be allowed to testify.

    Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing charges related to their roles in organizing the protest that brought thousands of big-rig trucks to Ottawalast year, where demonstrators remained for three weeks.

    Lich's lawyer Lawrence Greenspon asked the judge not to let the locals testify, arguing their testimony would be irrelevant.

    Lich and Barber have already signed admissions that the actions of certain individuals who participated in the protest interfered with public transit and the lawful use and enjoyment of property and businesses.

    Justice Heather Perkins-McVey says the defence cannot force the Crown to accept the admissions, and will allow the Crown to call its case as it sees fit.

    Prosecutors want local witnesses to tell the court how disruption, intimidation and obstructions caused by the protest manifested on the streets.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.

    MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity

    Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News