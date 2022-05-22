Indigenous Manitoba man risks his life to bring humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Kim Sigurdson is not unfamiliar with suffering, having seen it with his own people in remote parts of Canada. It's one of the reasons the Métis philanthropist from Manitoba felt compelled to offer his support to the people of Ukraine.
“They came here with nothing and they're struggling. Us indigenous people are struggling. We have very, very little,” Sigurdson told CTV National News.
Earlier this month, Sigurdson flew to Poland on his own dime and boarded a bus to visit Lviv, Kyiv and Irpin in Ukraine.
He worked with Yaroslav Yurtsaba from a large security organization, and they were in Lviv when the city was struck by Russian missiles.
“There was a major hit on Lviv. Kim was there exactly at that time. So, right now the only threat is ballistic missiles,” Yurtsaba told CTV National News.
The suffering Sigurdson saw in Ukraine, however, was unlike anything he'd seen before.
"There were some places where there were body parts and the smell of death lingered in the air," he said.
Yurtsaba says that the supplies that are in shortage but also high in demand are hygienic items, sleeping bags and food. And seeing lengthy food lines, and limited shelter options, Sigurdson's main priority has been to offer immediate supplies and financial aid he brought from Canada.
He worked to get some food, medicine and products to get to these people “who are out there having such a difficult time."
"We're raising some funds right now for food, medicine and first aid kits," he said.
With plans to come back in July after his two-week stint in May, he aims to bring steel ship and railroad containers that can be turned into temporary housing.
“They need a place to go and they need it now,” Sigurdson said.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
WATCH LIVE AT 4 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 4 PM | Tens of thousands without power after severe storm hits Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ont. and Que. scramble to recover from thunderstorm that left at least 8 dead
Clean-up efforts are underway after a massive thunderstorm on Saturday left a trail of destruction in Southern Ontario and Quebec.
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
BREAKING | 8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
WATCH LIVE AT 4 PM | Tens of thousands without power after severe storm hits Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
Huawei 5G ban delay wasn't tied to efforts to free Spavor and Kovrig, Mendicino says
Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino insists the once unknown fate of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig was not why the government delayed its decision to ban Huawei technologies from Canada's 5G network.
Justice Mahmud Jamal reflects on his first year on the Supreme Court bench in new special interview
Ahead of his one-year anniversary on the Supreme Court of Canada this July, Mahmud Jamal spoke with CTV National News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina to reflect on his past year on the bench.
Indigenous Manitoba man risks his life to bring humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Kim Sigurdson, a Métis philanthropist from Manitoba, travelled to Ukraine in early May on his own dime to bring support to displaced Ukrainians.
Taliban enforcing face-cover order for female TV anchors
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Sunday began enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air. The move is part of a hard-line shift drawing condemnation from rights activists.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
-
Ontario’s top doctor issues order to doctors requiring reporting on possible monkeypox cases
Ontario’s top public health official issued issued an order to healthcare providers requiring them to report any possible or suspected cases of monkeypox to local authorities.
-
Building up instead of out: Mississauga's needs of Queen's Park are changing
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie readily admits that her city was “built with a vision that land and gas is cheap,” a concept which for years meant “four-bedroom homes and large boulevards” to carry office workers to Toronto.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE AT 4 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 4 PM | Tens of thousands without power after severe storm hits Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
-
'We've got a lot of damage': Ottawa residents begin cleaning up after storm damages homes, church
The city of Ottawa says there have been multiple reports of damaged property and fallen trees following Saturday's storm, "particularly in the Navan, Stittsville, Merivale and Hunt Club area."
-
In pictures: May 21 storm in Ottawa
Photos and videos show the extent of the damage in Ottawa and the region after a powerful storm ripped through Saturday, May 21.
Barrie
-
Ontario Liberals accuse Progressive Conservatives of avoiding debates
The Liberal candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte issued a challenge Sunday to all Progressive Conservative candidates, urging them to fill their reserved seats at debates across the province.
-
Impaired driving charges laid following Springwater collision
One man is facing impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle collision in Springwater early Saturday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener launches cleanup plan following weekend storm
The City of Kitchener says it's planning additional clean up of storm debris on impacted streets following Saturday's severe storm that rolled through Southern Ontario.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in Cambridge: WRPS
A man is dead after a fatal single vehicle crash in Cambridge, according to police.
-
Heavy storm hammers Waterloo Region, some residents without power
A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage, fallen trees, downed hydro lines and power outages across Southern Ontario on Saturday.
London
-
Multiple power outages in London after fierce thunderstorm tears through southern Ontario
Many people in London, Ont. are still cleaning up debris while 2,500 remain without power Sunday morning after a powerful severe thunderstorm rolled through southern Ontario Saturday.
-
'It was scary': severe thunderstorm wreaks havoc in southwestern Ontario
A short but powerful thunderstorm came through southwestern Ontario Saturday, killing several people and injuring others.
-
Ontario reports two more COVID-19 deaths
Ontario health officials say another two people have died after contracting COVID-19.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
-
Popular Greek restaurant Thanasi's says farewell to Windsor after 41 years
Every day since the owner of Thanasi's Olympus Greek Restaurant in Windsor, Ont. announced he would be retiring, Nick Pontikis says the place has been packed like it would be on New Year's Eve.
-
Owners ready to get back to racing 'out the door' in Dresden, Ont.
With the rising price of gasoline and diesel, local harness horse racers are excited to begin another race season at home.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watches in effect in several Quebec regions
In the wake of the major wind and thunderstorms that battered Quebec and Ontario on Saturday night, a tornado watch has been issued in the province's Eastern Townships and other regions.
-
Around 400,000 homes still without power in Quebec due to severe thunderstorms
Powerful thunderstorms hit Quebec late Saturday afternoon and evening. In all, Hydro-Québec reported 1,237 outages affecting 468,837 homes across the province.
-
Ont. and Que. scramble to recover from thunderstorm that left at least 8 dead
Clean-up efforts are underway after a massive thunderstorm on Saturday left a trail of destruction in Southern Ontario and Quebec.
Atlantic
-
1 fisherman dead following incident at Loch Alva Dam in N.B.
One fisherman has died following an incident that occurred Saturday involving a cardiac arrest at the Loch Alva Dam in New Brunswick.
-
Parts of New Brunswick under tornado watch Sunday
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for various regions in New Brunswick on Sunday.
-
'I'll be back next year to win it again': 2 Halifax runners win Blue Nose Marathon Sunday
Two new Haligonians won the Blue Nose Marathon Sunday, and for both, it was their first time winning a marathon.
Winnipeg
-
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
-
Winnipeg crews respond to fire at Main Street hotel
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) extinguished a fire at a Main Street hotel on Sunday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
Calgary
-
43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
-
Flames look to slow down Connor McDavid in Game 3
The Calgary Flames know the recipe they want to follow in their Western Conference second-round playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Calgarians get behind the scenes look at medical equipment to kick off National Paramedic Services Week
Frontline workers are giving members of the public and inside look on Sunday into how medical equipment is used in the back of an ambulance as Alberta Health Services (AHS) celebrates the kickoff to National Paramedic Services Week.
Edmonton
-
Family of man killed in Chinatown attack hope for solutions to create a safer community
Family members remember one of the men killed in Chinatown this week as a kind and hardworking man, and hope that his needless death will lead to change.
-
'The heart of our city': The spirit of Joey Moss lives on through Oilers anthem La Bamba
As the Oilers look to take home ice for the first time in the Battle of Alberta playoff edition, a significant presence is missing from the team's dressing room.
-
Protesters rally to free Lucy the elephant from Edmonton Valley Zoo
A group of animal rights activists gathered at the Whitemud overpass Saturday, calling for the release of Lucy the elephant from the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
Vancouver
-
RCMP searching for suspect after victim sexually assaulted during break-and-enter
Police in Surrey are looking for a suspect following an alleged sexual assault at a home in the Saint Helen's Park neighbourhood.
-
1 arrested after assault in South Vancouver, police say
Vancouver police say they have arrested a man after an assault in South Vancouver Saturday morning.
-
Kelowna man did not cause poodle to become dangerous: judge
A Kelowna man has successfully appealed a $1,000 fine he was issued for "causing or permitting" his poodle to become a dangerous dog.
Politics
-
Huawei 5G ban delay wasn't tied to efforts to free Spavor and Kovrig, Mendicino says
Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino insists the once unknown fate of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig was not why the government delayed its decision to ban Huawei technologies from Canada's 5G network.
-
Russia bans 26 new Canadians from entering the country
Russia said on Saturday it has added 26 new names to a list of Canadians it has barred from travelling to Russia, including defence chiefs, defence industry executives and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness,' former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Health
-
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
-
The COVID pandemic is 'most certainly not over': WHO chief
The COVID-19 pandemic is 'most certainly not over,' the head of the World Health Organization warned Sunday, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the Omicron wave. He told governments that 'we lower our guard at our peril.'
-
Biden says monkeypox cases something to 'be concerned about'
U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States were something 'to be concerned about.'
Sci-Tech
-
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
-
Glut of social media posts, political divisiveness a challenge for content moderators
Misinformation, trolling and worse has always existed online, but content moderators say they saw a shift after the U.S. elected Donald Trump president in 2016 that reached a new height when George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, was killed in police custody in May 2020, fuelling racial tensions just as the world was locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet: report
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as 'utterly untrue' claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Entertainment
-
Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from 'SNL'
Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from 'Saturday Night Live,' leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday's 47th season finale.
-
Heard's lawyers try to poke holes in Depp's libel lawsuit
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard spent much of last week trying to portray her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, as a jealous and drunken abuser who can only blame himself for his nose-diving Hollywood career.
-
The Kardashians take Portofino for Kourtney-Travis wedding
After a Las Vegas practice wedding (no marriage license) with an Elvis impersonator officiating, followed by a small ceremony (with license) in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out Friday in the jet set playground of Portofino, a fishing village known for its multicolored houses and crystalline green water on the Italian Riviera coast.
Business
-
America needs more baby formula. But it's an extremely tricky business
Industry insiders have long feared a situation just like this: American parents are desperately seeking adequate supply of formula for their infants during a nationwide shortage. The formula shortage has exposed an inflexible industry dominated by just three to four large players that own a majority of formula production in the United States.
-
First Canadian rare earth mine starts shipping concentrate from N.W.T.
Canada has begun supplying the world with minerals critical to a greener economy with the country's first rare earth mine delivering concentrated ore.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Canada's big banks will report their second-quarter financial results this week.
Lifestyle
-
Court to decide whether Happy the elephant deserves basic human rights
New York's highest court is set to determine whether Happy, a 47-year-old Asian elephant living at the Bronx Zoo, is being unlawfully imprisoned.
-
Two-year old orders 31 cheeseburgers after mom leaves phone unlocked
A Texas mother learned an important lesson about leaving her phone unlocked after her 2-year-old son accidentally ordered 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers from DoorDash.
-
Vancouver Island 'adventure cat' skis, bikes and kayaks
Before Michelle Gagnon figured out her that her cat liked playing fetch outside in the snow, Bodhi was a skittish kitten.
Sports
-
Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons
Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool.
-
Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after posting in career-worst round at the event
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship after struggling in his third round, carding his career-worst score at the event.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins in five sets over Varillas in first round at French Open
Quebec's Felix Auger-Aliassime worked hard to win his first main draw match at the French Open.
Autos
-
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
-
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
-
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.