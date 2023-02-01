'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Health Canada issued a recall notice Wednesday, warning a variety of Helly Hansen winter wear has been recalled because the products "either do not or may not comply with the textile flammability regulations."
"Immediately stop using the recalled Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies, and then contact the company for a product replacement credit," the national health agency said in the notice.
Health Canada said Helly Hansen reported 128,680 of the affected products were sold in Canada from August 2019 to 2022.
There have been no reports of injuries or incidents relating to the affect products.
A full list of the affected products can be found here.
BREAKING | Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
