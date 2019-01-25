

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Toronto's Janice Golding





A Hudson’s Bay employee says she is “heartbroken” after one of her colleagues allegedly repeatedly poisoned her by spraying disinfectant in her water bottle.

Matsa Belishvili, 33, a business manager for Estee Lauder at The Bay in downtown Toronto, began to notice suds and an odour from her bottle on multiple occasions beginning in September.

Belishvili threw away her first bottle thinking there may be something wrong with it and bought a new one, but the problem persisted and she experienced vomiting, nausea, headaches, weakness along with skin and stomach irritation.

“When the same thing started to happen with the new bottle, that’s when I understood there was something really wrong,” she told CTV Toronto on Friday.

She reported her concerns to management and this past weekend her co-worker from Richmond Hill, Ont., was caught on surveillance camera allegedly putting the household cleaner Lysol in Belishvili’s bottle.

Belishvili’s colleague was a counter manager who worked alongside her for nearly a year.

“I cried because as a human being I felt so heartbroken,” Belishvili said.

“I’m terrified, I’m shocked. It’s really difficult to digest. At some point she needs to be responsible for what she’s done.”

Belishvili said she never believed there was any animosity between her and her colleague. Her colleague even sent her messages of sympathy when she was off sick from work, Belishvili said.

“Security camera images have been seized as well as the contents of the water bottle which will be sent for testing,” Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu from Toronto Police said.

Konica Kang, 28, has been charged with administering a noxious subject with intent and mischief interference with property. She appeared in court Tuesday and will return there on Feb. 27.

“The safety and well-being of associates and customers is of utmost importance,” said Tiffany Bourre, director of corporate communications at Hudson’s Bay company.

“We take this matter very seriously and worked cooperatively with law enforcement in their arrest of the individual. Ms. Kang’s employment has been terminated.”

In the meantime, Belishvili is receiving toxicology tests while police continue their investigation.