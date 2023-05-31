Health Canada recalls Arora Cookwares clay cooking pot with lid over burn hazards

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Arora cookwares clay cooking pot with lid over concerns that the products may post a burn hazards.

According to the health agency, the product has the potential to fracture when exposed to heat on a stove top, leading to the risks of burns and injuries.

The affected product was manufactured in India and 236 units were sold in Canada from March 2021 to December 2022, the health agency said in the notice issued on Tuesday.

As of May 29, 2023, the company has received no report of incident or injury in Canada. Health Canada asks consumers to “immediately” stop suing the recalled product and dispose of it.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.