Health Canada recalls Arora Cookwares clay cooking pot with lid over burn hazards

Arora cookwares clay cooking pots were recalled by the federal health agency over burn and injury risks (Photo: Health Canada) Arora cookwares clay cooking pots were recalled by the federal health agency over burn and injury risks (Photo: Health Canada)

House moving to midnight sittings as Liberals blame Conservatives for stalling agenda

It's that time of year again where MPs will be sitting until midnight until the House rises in late June, as the federal government pushes to pass as many bills as it can before the summer legislative hiatus. On Wednesday, Government House Leader Mark Holland announced that the Commons will be working late 'every single night … from here until the finish.'

