TORONTO -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined the “Bell Let’s Talk” conversation online.

Harry and Meghan, who recently stepped back from the Royal Family and moved part-time to Canada, shared a series of photos Wednesday on Instagram using the hashtag #BellLetsTalk.

“We are so happy to be supporting Bell’s mental health campaign,” one post on their Instagram Story said.

The campaign encourages social media users to discuss mental health. With each view of the official Bell Let’s Talk video and each post using the official hashtag, Bell will donate 5 cents toward Canadian mental health projects.

“So please share, please talk and be part of the solution,” the Duke and Duchess wrote, adding a Canadian flag emoji at the end.

The royal account also shared six photos of various people holding signs promoting the campaign.