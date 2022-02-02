Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Ontario will stick to reopening plan despite warning from science panel, premier says
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy may be linked to childhood trauma, study suggests
Omicron subvariant BA.2 more infectious than 'original,' Danish study finds
'Vaxxer,' 'antivaxxer' added to Dictionary.com
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Denmark scraps most COVID-19 restrictions
Liberals introduce new bill to authorize purchase of up to $2.5B worth of rapid tests
Mild COVID-19 cases still lead to attention and memory issues: study
Kidney successfully transplanted from donor who died of COVID-19 after scientists tested tissue for virus
Montreal hospital delivers baby to unvaccinated mother with COVID-19, who is now on life support