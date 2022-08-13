German Chancellor Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to meet with Justin Trudeau, business leaders
The Prime Minister's Office says Justin Trudeau will accompany the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on a brief Canadian visit later this month that will include stops in Montreal, Toronto and Stephenville in western Newfoundland.
In a statement released Saturday, the PMO confirmed the Aug. 21-23 visit starts in Montreal, where meetings will be held with German and Canadian business leaders, and a tour is scheduled at an artificial intelligence institute.
The two men will then head to Toronto, where Trudeau will take part in the virtual summit about Russia's annexation of Crimea, followed by an appearance at the Canada-Germany Business Forum.
The trip will conclude with a stop in Stephenville, N.L., where Trudeau and Scholz will attend a hydrogen trade show.
The statement says the two men intend to talk about clean energy, critical minerals, the automotive sector, energy security, climate change, trade and Russia's "illegal and unjustifiable invasion" of Ukraine.
The prime minister and chancellor last met in June at the G7 Summit in Germany.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2022.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman who was stalked by police officer ex-boyfriend says justice system failed her
