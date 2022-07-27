:'Gaps' in Pope's apology can't be ignored, says Crown-Indigenous Relations minister

OTTAWA -

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says the "gaps" in Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors cannot be ignored.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Miller stressed how the pontiff's words, delivered before a crowd of survivors and others gathered near Edmonton on Monday, are deeply important to those now absorbing them.

"This is still an emotional moment."

The minister said Indigenous people will decide for themselves what they think.

However, two concerns being expressed are that Francis did not mention sexual abuse in his remarks, and he mentioned the "evil" committed by Christians, but not the Catholic Church as an institution.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission clearly called for a papal apology to be similar to the 2010 apology the Vatican gave to victims in Ireland, Miller said.

The minister said that apology -- delivered by Pope Benedict XVI through a letter -- directly referred to the sexual abuses suffered by Irish children and the role played by the Catholic Church.

"That is a clear distinction in the two," said Miller. "The discrepancies speak for themselves."

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents northern First Nations, said in a statement it was happy to see survivors receive an apology, but noted the omission of apologizing for sexual abuses.

"Saying sorry and acknowledging the harms that have been caused is just one step of many that need to happen. There is so much more work to be done."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.