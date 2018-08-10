

CTVNews.ca Staff





Fredericton police say they have one suspect in custody following a shooting that left at least four people dead in the New Brunswick capital.

Police responded to the area of Brookside Drive between Main Street and Ring Road just after 7 a.m. local time on Friday morning.

Reporting from the scene, CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore said that police appeared to be focused on one particular residence.

“There is a police officer standing outside with a gun,” he told CTV’s Your Morning.

Moore said he heard approximately four gunshots within a five-minute timespan before 8 a.m.

In a series of tweets about the incident, Fredericton police asked residents to avoid the area and stay inside their homes with the doors locked.

People standing outside the cordoned off area early Friday told Moore that they were instructed to vacate their homes while they were still in their pyjamas.

David MacCoubrey told The Canadian Press that he awoke to the sound of gunshots that sounded as if they were "10 metres" from his bed in his apartment on Brookside Drive at around 7:07 a.m. He said the first three gunshots he heard woke him up and that he heard as many as 17 more between that time and 8:30 a.m.

MacCoubrey’s apartment complex has four buildings in a square and he said it sounded as though gunshots were coming from the middle of the square. He said he’s been sitting on the floor of his apartment away from the windows while police continue to search the complex.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...

With files from The Canadian Press

Fredericton police are continuing to share updates on Twitter:

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody.



Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.



Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

We are asking people to avoid the area of Brookside Drive this morning due to an ongoing incident. We will provide more details as soon as we can. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Fredericton Police are responding Brookside Drive area. The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Re: Shooting. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018