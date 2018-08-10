OTTAWA -- Canadians across the country are mourning those killed in the Fredericton shooting earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

"Canadians across the country were shocked to wake up to news of the shooting in Fredericton that left four people dead, including two police officers," Trudeau said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

"There is no greater gesture than to put oneself in harm's way to protect the life of another. This morning, first responders rushed to the scene of danger. They did not think twice about what they had to do to keep their fellow Canadians safe. They were unflinching in their duty. We will not forget the two fallen police officers whose sacrifice no doubt saved lives and prevented even greater tragedy."

Trudeau said he's spoken with Fredericton police chief Leanne Fitch, Mayor Mike O’Brien, and New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant.

"The people of Fredericton are courageous, strong, and resilient. Canadians stand with you during this difficult time," he said.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told reporters in Sarnia, Ont. that the Fredericton shooting is a huge tragedy.

Goodale provided no details about the alleged shooter, who is in police custody and being treated for serious injuries, according to Fredericton police. He deferred to local police and said it's very early, with many details unknown.

"What we do know is four Canadians are dead and that is a huge tragedy for the whole country, and all Canadians I'm sure would want to extend their condolences and their sympathies to all the families," he said.

Both Trudeau and Goodale tweeted earlier Friday about the event.

"Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning's shooting," Trudeau tweeted Friday morning.

Goodale says he’s "deeply concerned" about the shooting.

"With RCMP support, this developing situation is under investigation by Fredericton Police... My thoughts are with the victims and their families at this difficult time," Goodale said on Twitter.

"All of Canada stands with the two brave Fredericton Police officers who lost their lives protecting their community today. Their families, friends and loved ones have our deepest condolences," he added.

'A tragic morning'

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant offered his condolences to the victims and their families, as well as to the Fredericton police force.

"New Brunswickers are deeply saddened by today's tragic events," he said in an interview with CTV News Channel.

"It puts into perspective, I think, when we see this type of tragic event, what our first responders do for us Canadians. They put themselves in harm's way and they do so to keep us all safe."

"It's a tragic morning here in New Brunswick, but I will tell you that the City of Fredericton, the province, will get through this."

Gallant said he was working in his Shediac Bay-Dieppe riding office Friday morning when his chief of staff called to let him know what happened, and made his way to Fredericton after that.

"It is still a shock," he said.

"I can tell you my wife and I were completely shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic events. Obviously, like anybody else, when you hear something like this you automatically think of the family and the people that would be close to those that we lost and you think about your own perspective."

Gallant says his wife's father was an RCMP officer.

"This type of thing certainly hits home for my wife and her family," he said.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also tweeted his reaction.

"Shocking and devastating news out of Fredericton this morning. Jill and I are praying for the families of these brave officers and everyone impacted by this morning’s violence. #FrederictonStrong," he said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called the news "very tragic."

"My heart is with all those impacted by the shooting, along with all first responders at this time," he wrote on Twitter.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant offered his condolences to the victims and their families.

"We are all shocked and saddened to learn this morning of the ongoing tragic incident in Fredericton," Gallant said on Twitter. "During this difficult time, our thoughts are also with the courageous women and men on the front lines working to keep us safe."

Matt DeCourcey, the MP who represents Fredericton, tweeted his thanks to the first responders.

"My love is with everyone in our community and my thoughts and prayers go to those affected by this morning’s shooting. My sincere gratitude to all first responders, and officials who continue to respond to the situation."

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, who represents New Brunswick's Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe riding, thanked first responders.

"Heartbroken to hear of today’s tragic shooting in Fredericton; my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. New Brunswickers are one family, and we grieve together," she wrote on Twitter.

Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 10, 2018

I am deeply concerned about today's shooting in Fredericton. With RCMP support, this developing situation is under investigation by Fredericton Police. Residents are encouraged to follow their direction. My thoughts are with the victims and their families at this difficult time. — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) August 10, 2018

All of Canada stands with the two brave Fredericton Police officers who lost their lives protecting their community today. Their families, friends and loved ones have our deepest condolences. — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) August 10, 2018

Shocking and devastating news out of Fredericton this morning. Jill and I are praying for the families of these brave officers and everyone impacted by this morning’s violence. #FrederictonStrong https://t.co/LyJDUnsluD — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) August 10, 2018

Very tragic news coming out of Fredericton. My heart is with all those impacted by the shooting, along with all first responders at this time. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) August 10, 2018

We are all shocked and saddened to learn this morning of the ongoing tragic incident in Fredericton. pic.twitter.com/MJXlpxTrwK — Brian Gallant (@BrianGallantNB) August 10, 2018

My love is with everyone in our community and my thoughts and prayers go to those affected by this morning’s shooting. My sincere gratitude to all first responders, and officials who continue to respond to the situation. — Matt DeCourcey (@MattDeCourcey) August 10, 2018