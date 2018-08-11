

A makeshift memorial is growing outside the police headquarters in Fredericton, N.B., after four people including two police officers were shot dead on Friday morning.

Constables Sara Mae Burns and Robb Costello were killed after responding to a call about gunshots. Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud were also fatally wounded. The suspect, Matthew Vincent Raymond, was injured by gunfire and remains in hospital.

Many of those who showed up to place flowers, cards and balloons outside of Fredericton’s police station on Saturday said they did not know the victims.

Firefighters Jerry Hamilton and Mike Lavoie, who work 128 kilometres away in Nashwaak, N.B., had never met Burns or Costello, but showed up to pay their respects.

“As a first responder, when the tone goes off you really don't know what situation you're truly going into,” Hamilton said.

“Unfortunately for these officers they didn't know what they were getting into,” he added. “We’re all family.”

Pam Lafferty also showed up to lay flowers.

“I just felt the urge to do something for these families and to show support, and (this) is the only way we can do it right now,” she said.

Local resident Scott Daniel, who also did not know the victims, was moved to start an online fundraiser for the families of those who died.

In its first day, Daniel’s GoFundMe campaign raised more than $3,000. Donations have come in from as far away as British Columbia, he said.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” Daniel told CTV News Channel.

“We’re hoping that any expenses that come with the losses, that (the money) will go to that,” he said.

