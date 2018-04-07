

The Canadian Press





Former NHLer Sheldon Kennedy says he understands the "state of shock and confusion" that people are feeling after the crash involving the Humboldt Broncos that killed 14 people and injured 14 others.

RCMP say the crash happened at around 5 p.m. Friday when a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Sheldon Kennedy says his heart goes out to the families of the victims and the first responders on scene.

Kennedy was involved in a crash in 1986 when a bus carrying the Swift Current Broncos hit a patch of ice and crashed while the team was en route to Regina, killing four of the players.

He says in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, it's important for people to be able to talk through their feelings because it's easy to underestimate the impact of this kind of trauma.

No names of the victims were released and police would not say whether the dead include players or coaches.