The family and victims of the deadly Saskatchewan bus crash that killed 14 people are receiving messages of condolence, shock and support from across Canada as the identities of the dead and injured are confirmed.

The accident occurred about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, late Friday afternoon. The RCMP confirmed 29 people were on the bus at the time of the accident. Fifteen were brought to hospital, three in critical condition.

Three of the dead have now been identified as Humboldt Broncos junior hockey coach Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz and player Adam Herold.

“It’s been a devastating few hours,” Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench told CTV News Channel on Saturday. “I would like to personally extend condolences to those that have lost loved ones and those that are injured. We ask people for their thoughts and prayers to help everyone get through this.”

“I think if you’re a parent, a sibling, a grandparent, this resonates with you whether you are involved in hockey or not. It’s just very, very tragic,” said Canadian Junior Hockey League President Canadian Junior Hockey League. “This team is a big part of the fabric of that community.”

“People that we don’t even know from across the country, basically from across the world are reaching out to us,” said Michelle Straschinitzki, whose 18-year-old son was injured on the bus. “We are just so thankful, and devastated.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss,” Broncos President Kevin Garinger said in a statement on Friday.

“I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Major motor vehicle collision in Saskatchewan tonight is truly devastating. Sincere condolences to families and friends of the victims. First responders are on the scene doing everything possible to help. Love + prayers to all,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale wrote in a tweet.

“To the City of Humboldt, the entire Broncos organization, and the families impacted by this tragedy, please know you are in Saskatchewan’s hearts,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in a Facebook statement. “From a grieving province, thank you to every one of the first responders and medical professionals for your courageous response under the most difficult circumstances imaginable.”

“Hearing about that really gets to me. World doesn’t make sense sometimes. Prayers with all of my Saskatchewan family! #HumboldtBroncos,” Toronto Blue Jay Marcus Stroman tweeted.

“Laureen and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic accident that took place in Saskatchewan. We extend our deepest condolences to the Humboldt Broncos organization; the families of those affected and the entire community are in our prayers during this very difficult time,” former prime minister Stephen Harper tweeted.

“Terribly sad to learn of the crash involving the Humboldt Broncos tonight. Our prayers are with the loved ones of those lost and injured, and everyone touched by this terrible tragedy,” Federal Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer tweeted.

"Our thoughts are with the players, families, coaches, team management and all those throughout the community who have been affected by the tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team," the National Hockey League tweeted from its official account. "The NHL mourns the passing of those who perished and offers strength and comfort to those injured while traveling to play and be part of the game they all love."

"Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all!" U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted.