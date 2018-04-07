

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The deadly Saskatchewan crash between a semi-trailer and bus carrying a junior hockey team brought back painful memories of another tragic accident that happened in Quebec in 1974, according to a former junior hockey team owner.

Nineteen-year old Gaetan Paradis was killed when a bus carrying the Sherbrooke Castors crashed nearly 50 kilometres outside of Chicoutimi, Que.

Another 29 people were severely injured when the bus flipped over due to treacherous road conditions.

Former Castors co-owner Georges Guilbault said the former players still talk about what happened to Paradis, more than 40 years later.

"I had players who played in the NHL ... and still talk about Gaetan and about what happened," Guilbault said in a phone interview.

"Even if we won several championships, it keeps coming back."

He said the young Humboldt Broncos players will need a lot of support.

"It's going to take a lot of courage," he said. "They're teenagers, they're strong, but the message I have to give is to stay united."

The captain and head coach of the Broncos were among 15 people killed in Friday's crash, which also sent 14 to hospital.