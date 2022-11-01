'First-class act': Port aux Basques residents receive surprise gift from Toronto Maple Leafs following Fiona
Still dealing with the devastation left behind by post-tropical storm Fiona, the residents of Channel-Port aux Basques, N.L., received a surprise gift last week — in the colours of blue and white.
In a Facebook post on Oct. 25, Channel-Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button said he received packages from the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs. Inside were team-branded sweaters, coats and hats.
A Leafs fan, Button also received a jersey with his name on it, signed by Leafs president Brendan Shanahan, along with a handwritten letter from the three-time Stanley Cup champion himself.
"With all the devastation and all the down and dark days we've been having, this was probably one of the days where we had a pick-me-upper," Button told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday.
The gift came in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona, which swept through Atlantic Canada in September causing widespread damage.
Joining Button on CTV's Your Morning was Brian Osmond, a resident of Port aux Basques who lost his home and 20 years worth of Leafs memorabilia.
After receiving the gift from the Leafs organization, Button invited Osmond to the town office to be the first person presented with the new hockey clothing.
"Very good, really liked it," Osmond told CTV's Your Morning. "At least I got some back anyway."
Button described the gift as "overwhelming" and said, "It's brought a smile, and that's something that we haven't seen from some of these people now in several weeks."
Along with the clothing, the Leafs also donated $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross through GoFundMe.
"Even the non-Leaf fans have said, 'Well, I'm not a Leaf fan Brian, I'm not a Leaf fan like you guys, but I got to say that that was a first-class act on behalf of the Leafs.' That's the way we're all looking at it," Button said.
Watch the full interview with Brian Button and Brian Osmond at the top of the article. With files from CTVNews.ca Writer and Producer Olivia Bowden.
