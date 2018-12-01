

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- No one claimed the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

However, 11 of the 35 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each that were up for grabs were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 7 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillions prizes offered will increase to 42.