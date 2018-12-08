No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
If you’re feeling lucky you might want to pick up a Lotto Max ticket.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 7:11AM EST
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, 14 of the 42 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each that were up for grabs were claimed by ticket holders across the country.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 14 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will increase to 47.
