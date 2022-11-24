Federal government to spend $1.6B on communities adapting to forest fires, floods and storms

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

  • Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief

    Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.

    Longueuil Police Chief Fady Dagher. (CTV News)

  • Quebec unions call for more COVID sick leave to support non-remote workers

    Quebec's three major unions are calling on the provincial government to provide a 10-day COVID-19 sick leave for those who can't work from home due to the nature of their job. In a joint press release issued Thursday, the FTQ, CSN and CSQ said there's an insufficient number of sick days for workers in large networks such as healthcare, education and childcare, as well as several other sectors.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social