The family of a slain Fredericton, N.B., police officer has released a statement urging the public to take care of her fellow officers, as well as the loved ones of the other three people who died in the shooting.

Const. Sara Mae Burns’ family said in a written statement Wednesday that they were “so proud” of Burns, but have not spoken out since the tragedy because she wouldn’t have wanted all the attention.

“Instead she would want each and every person who is grieving to know that she absolutely loved what she did for a living and the most important people in the world were her two families: her immediate family and the Fredericton Police Force,” the statement says.

“What she would want is for you to all help take care of her brothers and sisters on the force,” the family goes on to say.

A memorial fund has been set up in Burns’ name through the Fredericton Community Foundation. The family plans to use the money raised to make “fellow officers and the community safer,” according to the statement.

Burns, 43, died last Friday after responding to a call with fellow constable Robb Costello, who was a 45-year-old veteran of the force. Costello was previously described by his partner, Jackie Steeves, as “fair, but strong and tough when needed.”

Donnie Robichaud, a 42-year-old singer and bass player, and Bobbie Lee Wright, a 32-year-old home support worker, were also killed in the shooting. Robichaud has been described as the type of person who “would give you the shirt off his back.” A public visitation is planned for Wright on Wednesday.

Burns was a mother of three who became a police officer at the age of 40. She had technically finished her shift when the call came last Friday at 7 a.m., but volunteered to join Costello as he began his shift.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. The motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

The Burns family’s statement says they have heard “one common theme” since the shooting, which is that Burns and Costello were “two of the most positive people anyone had ever met.”

“Sarah was put on this Earth to help people,” the statement says, adding that she had an “ability to bring calm over people in times of crisis.”

“Sarah would insist that Bobbie Lee Wright and Donald Adam Robichaud not be forgotten because their family and friends are grieving no less and their lives are no less important,” the family adds.

“Please know that Sara would want nothing more than to lay in peace knowing her community and country will be stronger through all of this,” the statement concludes.

With files from The Canadian Press