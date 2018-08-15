Visitation to be held for victim of shooting spree in Fredericton
Donnie Robichaud, left, and Bobbie Lee Wright,, right, have been identified as the two civilians killed in a shooting in Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 6:28AM EDT
FREDERICTON - A public visitation is being held today for one of the victims of the deadly shooting spree at a Fredericton apartment complex.
Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud died in Friday's shooting, along with responding officers Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns of Fredericton police.
In an obituary published by Carleton Funeral Home in Jacksonville, N.B., Wright is remembered as a compassionate person who loved to help others.
The obituary says Wright graduated from Canterbury High School in 2003 and from New Brunswick Community College with a diploma in medical office administration in 2008.
The 32-year-old woman had previously worked on a tree farm, catered and worked in an office before embarking on a career as a home support worker.
A public visitation is set for today between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., although there will be no funeral service by request.
Matthew Vincent Raymond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
He is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.
Meanwhile, lawyers will be in court today to challenge a publication ban on certain court documents in the case.
The province's Court of Queen's Bench issued the publication ban on Monday, hours after media reported their contents.
