TORONTO -- An emergency alert warning of an unspecified "incident" at a Toronto-area nuclear power plant Sunday morning was sent by mistake.

Phones in Ontario received emergency notifications alerting them to the supposed incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station in Pickering, Ont. shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Although the message was sent out to the entire province, as is customary with the Alert Ready system, it stated that the bulletin only applies to people living within 10 kilometres of the nuclear plant.

"An incident was reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station and emergency staff are responding to the situation," the notification read.

"People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time."

Ontario Power Generation said on Twitter at 8:06 a.m. that the alert had been "sent in error" and there was no active emergency. This message was echoed in a follow-up emergency alert pushed to phones more than an hour later.

"There is NO active nuclear situation taking place at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. The previous alert was issued in error. There is no danger to the public or environment. No further action is required," the follow-up message read.

Approximately 73,000 litres of demineralized water leaked from the station in 2011, causing no known impacts to human health. There were also no known adverse effects from a leak of radioactive heavy water at the plant in 2014.

The nuclear station generates approximately 14 per cent of Ontario's total electricity. It is expected to be taken out of service in 2024.