

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter.

Edward Downey, who is 48, had testified that he didn't kill Sara Baillie and Taliyah Marsman in July 2016.

He said he was in their home the day Baillie's body was found because he was doing a drug deal with two other men.

The Crown's theory was that Downey believed Baillie, who was 34, had influenced her best friend to break up with him and to decline to work as an escort.

The prosecution further argued that Baillie's daughter was a witness who needed silencing.

Family members clapped as jurors returned with their verdict less than three hours after they began deliberations.

There are cheers, claps in the courtroom and sobs as the verdicts are read

