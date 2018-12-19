Downey found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, her daughter
Edward Downey, 46, is a suspect in the deaths of Taliyah Leigh Marsman and Sara Baillie.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 6:06PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 19, 2018 6:25PM EST
CALGARY -- A jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter.
Edward Downey, who is 48, had testified that he didn't kill Sara Baillie and Taliyah Marsman in July 2016.
He said he was in their home the day Baillie's body was found because he was doing a drug deal with two other men.
The Crown's theory was that Downey believed Baillie, who was 34, had influenced her best friend to break up with him and to decline to work as an escort.
The prosecution further argued that Baillie's daughter was a witness who needed silencing.
Family members clapped as jurors returned with their verdict less than three hours after they began deliberations.
BREAKING: Edward #Downey found GUILTY of 2 counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her 5 year old daughter Taliyah Marsman @CTVCalgary— Ina Sidhu (@CTVInaSidhu) December 19, 2018
There are cheers, claps in the courtroom and sobs as the verdicts are read— Ina Sidhu (@CTVInaSidhu) December 19, 2018
"thank you god" #downey @CTVCalgary
First degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence— Ina Sidhu (@CTVInaSidhu) December 19, 2018
With 2 victims, the crown is seeking parole ineligibility of 50 years
The judge has asked if the jury wants to make a recommendation on parole ineligibility #downey
